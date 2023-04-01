Kyle Walker signs new Manchester City contract until 2026 after summer of speculation

Kyle Walker (33) has signed a contract extension with Manchester City until 2026, the club has confirmed.

Walker had been linked with a move away to Bayern Munich over the summer, but has elected to continue his stay at the Etihad Stadium.

Walker joined City from Tottenham in 2017 and has won 13 major trophies including five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

"I'm thrilled to sign a new deal. My future is with Manchester City and that is the best thing for me," the England right-back said.

"I've enjoyed every single moment of the past six years at this fantastic club. I have an amazing coach, great teammates and staff and our fans are the best. I feel supported on every single level.

"The treble-winning season is one I will never forget and we’re ready to go again and try to win more trophies," Walker continued.

"I'm delighted to continue at a club that competes for trophies every year and I can’t wait to see what the next few years bring."

City director of football Txiki Begiristain (59) added: "We are very happy that Kyle will be here until 2026.

"He is an outstanding footballer and his speed, strength and experience make him such an important member of our squad.

"For me, he is the best right-back in the world, a player with a unique set of attributes. He brings a very special dynamic to our team."

Walker has remained a key part of Pep Guardiola's side since joining the club, registering 260 appearances across all competitions.

He has also been a mainstay in the England setup amassing 78 caps, while he scored his first Three Lions goal during last week's Euro 2024 qualifying draw against Ukraine.