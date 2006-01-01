Leandro Trossard happy with Arsenal role after super-sub displays in Premier League

Leandro Trossard (29) is happy to push for a starting place at Arsenal after scoring in victory at Aston Villa.

Trossard again jumped from the bench to score in Saturday's win.

He said: "I know the competition in the team and it pushes everyone to go onto the next level and as I said before, I’m very happy to have an impact and help the team and it’s a great win for us.

"I think you can see it on the pitch as well, I’m feeling great. I think I’ve shown that over the last months and it helps the team as well and it pushes everyone across the team.

In every position there’s competition, it’s what the club also needs."

Trossard also commented on David Raya's wonder save on the night.

He also told arsenal.com: "Amazing, he kept us in the game there. He did it last week as well and that’s why he’s there. I think he showed his quality there, that’s helped us to win the game for sure."