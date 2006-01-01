Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Leandro Trossard happy with Arsenal role after super-sub displays in Premier League

Leandro Trossard happy with Arsenal role after super-sub displays in Premier League

Leandro Trossard celebrates after scoring for Arsenal on Saturday
Leandro Trossard celebrates after scoring for Arsenal on SaturdayČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Simon Davies / Profimedia
Leandro Trossard (29) is happy to push for a starting place at Arsenal after scoring in victory at Aston Villa.

Trossard again jumped from the bench to score in Saturday's win.

He said: "I know the competition in the team and it pushes everyone to go onto the next level and as I said before, I’m very happy to have an impact and help the team and it’s a great win for us.

"I think you can see it on the pitch as well, I’m feeling great. I think I’ve shown that over the last months and it helps the team as well and it pushes everyone across the team. 

In every position there’s competition, it’s what the club also needs."

Trossard also commented on David Raya's wonder save on the night.

He also told arsenal.com: "Amazing, he kept us in the game there. He did it last week as well and that’s why he’s there. I think he showed his quality there, that’s helped us to win the game for sure."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueTrossard LeandroRaya DavidArsenal
Related Articles
Premier League talking points: Arsenal show intent, same old for United
Super-sub Leandro Trossard proves his worth to lift Arsenal to vital win
Leandro Trossard leads the charge as Arsenal beat wasteful Aston Villa
Show more
Football
Atalanta sign veteran keeper Patricio as Musso goes to Atletico Madrid on loan
Transfer News LIVE: Toney tug-of-war underway, Sancho and Sterling in swap talk
Updated
Arsenal sign Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad
EXCLUSIVE: Former Argentina midfielder Montillo on playing alongside Messi & Neymar
Former Poland goalkeeper Szczesny announces retirement from professional football
Newcastle's Howe confirms Tonali will be in squad to face Forest after 10-month ban
Chelsea's main target in transfer window is to offload players, says Maresca
Barcelona finally register new signing Dani Olmo ahead of Rayo clash later
Chelsea complete £17m signing of teenage Belgian goalkeeper Penders from Genk
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Toney tug-of-war underway, Sancho and Sterling in swap talk
The top five Tottenham players under 20 to watch out for this season
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic & Sabalenka make winning starts to US Open, Rune dumped out
Three matches to watch on day one of the US Open tennis championships

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings