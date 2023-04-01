Leeds United fined for homophobic chanting during Brighton game

Leeds United fined for homophobic chanting during Brighton game
The FA confirmed that an independent Regulatory Commission had imposed an action plan on Leeds
Reuters
Leeds United have been fined 150,000 pounds for homophobic chanting by their fans at last season's Premier League home game against Brighton & Hove Albion, the Football Association said on Thursday.

The FA confirmed that an independent Regulatory Commission had also imposed an action plan on United.

Leeds were charged on June 13 by the FA after an anonymous report was made to the Kick It Out organisation. The accusation related to homophobic chanting by Leeds supporters on at least two occasions during the March 11 game.

The Commission viewed two pieces of video footage with audio of the homophobic chanting by a section of the home fans in the 20th minute of the game at Elland Road.

United admitted a breach of FA rule E21.4, which states that a club must ensure its supporters conduct themselves in an orderly fashion and do not use discriminatory words.

The action plan imposed includes the operational advice and practical measures to be carried out by the club, the period in which it shall remain in force and the external support that may be required.

Leeds issued a statement saying they accept the fine imposed. The club added that they have worked hard to eradicate homophobia in the community but clearly that has not been enough.

Leeds were relegated to the Championship at the end of last season.

