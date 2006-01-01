Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Leicester striker Patson Daka out for a 'few months' with ankle injury

Leicester striker Patson Daka out for a 'few months' with ankle injury

Leicester striker Daka out for a 'few months' with ankle injury
Leicester striker Daka out for a 'few months' with ankle injuryProfimedia
Leicester striker Patson Daka (25) has been ruled out for a "few months" with an ankle injury, new Foxes manager Steve Cooper said Friday.

Zambia international Saka suffered the setback during Leicester's final pre-season friendly with Lens and has now undergone surgery, Cooper said, adding Jamie Vardy and Conor Coady were set for spells on the sidelines as well.

"Patson is not great," said Cooper ahead of his side's Premier League opener at home to Tottenham on Monday. "He's suffered quite a serious ankle injury.

"He's had an operation and will be out for a few months. Vards has been injured since the second week of pre-season, he's closer to returning but will be a little while.

"It's not great. Conor Coady will be out for a few more weeks with his hamstring.

"Vards is at the latter stages of rehab. With his experience, he understands his body and will have a big say in that process of returning."

Leicester also have the threat of a points deduction hanging over them for alleged breaches of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, with the Foxes having no plans to sign new players before Monday's match with Spurs -- their first fixture since returning to English football's top flight.

"Every season you want to reinforce, you want to strengthen," said Cooper. "We're still going through that process. The club is working together and the communication lines are great.

"It's been a slow market. Once I knew this week that there wouldn't be any additions for Monday, I put that to one side and focused on Monday. That's the only thing we can influence," he added.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueDaka PatsonCoady ConorVardy JamieLeicester
Related Articles
Man United begin Premier League season before City face new-look Chelsea
Five talking points ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League season
Premier League 2024/25 preview: Latest Premier League odds and predictions
Show more
Football
Aston Villa are 'not contenders to be in the top four', warns Unai Emery
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle make fourth bid for Guehi, Chiesa linked with Milan & Roma
Updated
Fonseca happy with AC Milan signings, but says that players will have to leave
Football Tracker: New season begins with Manchester United and PSG in action
Updated
Julian Alvarez relishes new challenge at Atletico after leaving Manchester City
Enzo Maresca calls for patience as he seeks to turn around Chelsea's fortunes
Porto finalise transfer of striker Evanilson to Bournemouth
Memphis Depay dropped by the Netherlands for Nations League clashes next month
New Barcelona boss Hansi Flick satisfied with squad ahead of LaLiga start
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle make fourth bid for Guehi, Chiesa linked with Milan & Roma
Ten Hag says Manchester United not ready for season opener but have new signings available
Man United begin Premier League season before City face new-look Chelsea
Premier League creates Twitter account to explain VAR decisions in real time

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings