Liverpool's Konate says his injury isn't serious after being forced off against Brighton

Konate will be back for Liverpool's next game

Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate (25) said the arm injury he sustained against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday is not as bad as initially feared and that he will be ready for the Premier League leaders' next game.

The 25-year-old France international was replaced by Joe Gomez after being forced off at half-time against Brighton at Anfield, where Liverpool came from a goal down to win 2-1.

"My injury isn't serious thankfully. I had a scan today and it confirmed there is no break," Konate posted on Instagram on Sunday. "I'll be ready for the next game."

Arne Slot's side can ill afford to lose more players to injury with first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker, right-back Conor Bradley, midfielder Harvey Elliott and forwards Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa all missing at the weekend.

Liverpool next host Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday followed by another home game against Aston Villa in the league on Saturday.