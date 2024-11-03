Advertisement
  Liverpool star Mohamed Salah drops cryptic hint as future remains up in the air

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah drops cryptic hint as future remains up in the air

AFP
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match with Brighton
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match with Brighton
Mohamed Salah (32) dropped a cryptic hint about his Liverpool future on Sunday as the Egypt star said he would never forget the feeling of scoring at Anfield "no matter what happens".

Salah sent Liverpool to the top of the Premier League with a superb winner in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Brighton.

His ninth goal this season underlined his huge value to the Reds as they chase a first English title since 2020.

However, Salah's long-term future remains uncertain as his contract is due to expire at the end of this season.

Salah will be able to negotiate with non-English clubs in January and he sparked fresh talk that he could be ready to leave with his latest social media post.

"Top of the table is where this club belongs. Nothing less. All teams win matches but there's only 1 champion in the end. That's what we want," he wrote on X 24 hours after his eye-catching curler saw off Brighton.

"Thank you for your support last night. No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like."

Paid a reported £350,000 per week at present, Salah revealed after Liverpool's 3-0 win at Manchester United earlier this season that he had yet to be contacted by the club over a new contract.

"To be fair I was coming to the game, it could be the last time (playing at Old Trafford)," he told Sky Sports in September.

But Liverpool boss Arne Slot is not concerned about Salah's future, or fans' concerns about defenders Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who are also out of contract at the end of this term.

"The contract situation becomes a problem if players don't perform as well as they are now," he said.

"At the moment all three are in good places performing really well. There are ongoing discussions with the people Virgil says he has to talk to, and that's not me as you know."

