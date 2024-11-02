Advertisement
  Salah wondergoal helps Liverpool battle back against Brighton

Alex Waite
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammate Luis Diaz
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammate Luis Diaz JAN KRUGER / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
Mohamed Salah’s stunning strike helped Arne Slot etch his name into Liverpool history, with his side’s 2-1 Premier League (PL) comeback win over Brighton & Hove Albion ensuring the Dutch manager became the first Reds’ boss to win eight of his opening 10 league games.

Darwin Núñez was one of the eight players rested for Liverpool’s 3-2 EFL Cup triumph at Brighton in midweek, and the forward almost announced his return to the starting XI with an early strike at Anfield.

The Uruguayan shrugged off Jack Hinshelwood with ease, cut past Joël Veltman and curled towards the top corner, but was thwarted by Bart Verbruggen’s save.

Despite losing to Liverpool on Wednesday, Brighton displayed plenty of confidence, and Ferdi Kadıoğlu extended the Seagulls' scoring streak to five consecutive games against the Reds as he raced onto Danny Welbeck’s flicked pass and lashed his shot in off the post.

Liverpool naturally turned up the heat, eager to reclaim top spot in the PL.

Still, Fabian Hürzeler’s men continued to carve out the better chances as Yasin Ayari’s 50-yard pass released Georginio Rutter, who thought he’d doubled the visitors' lead only to be denied by the foot of Caoimhín Kelleher

Kadıoğlu almost stunned the Reds again late in the first period, volleying over from Kaoru Mitoma’s cross as Brighton went into the break as the only Premier League team to hold a HT lead at Anfield this season.

A flurry of Liverpool chances came early in the second half, and Mohamed Salah was denied a 10th career goal against Brighton when he went one-on-one with Verbruggen.

Eventually, Wednesday’s Brighton tormentor Cody Gakpo caused havoc again - his cross evaded everyone and nestled into the net as the forward struck his third goal in two matches against the Seagulls.

Suddenly, Anfield was rocking and Salah finally got his fourth goal against Brighton in three league appearances, drifting into the visitors’ penalty area and curling high past Verbruggen.

Match stats
Liverpool saw out the victory, leaning on their record as the only Premier League side not to concede in the final 15 minutes, and Slot’s outfit move to the table’s summit as a result after Man City dropped points at Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, late goals cost Brighton yet again after the south-coast outfit also conceded twice in the closing stages of their 2-2 draw against Wolves last week - just two wins from eight means Hürzeler’s team fall to seventh.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore

