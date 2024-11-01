Liverpool coach Slot expecting different game against Brighton after midweek win

Liverpool's League Cup victory at Brighton & Hove Albion this week will count for little when they meet in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday, their manager Arne Slot (46) said on Friday.

Liverpool are second with 22 points from nine games, a point behind leaders Manchester City and six points above sixth-placed Brighton, who they beat 3-2 in a League Cup fourth-round clash on Wednesday when both clubs fielding weakened sides.

"In football, we are used to playing the same team maybe after a few days," Slot told reporters.

"It's not weird, especially because both teams didn't start with the team they will start with on Saturday. For both managers, it's a positive thing because you know even more about the opponent.

"Although players make the game and it's of course a difference if a different player plays. The playing style might be the same, but the qualities of the players make 10 times the difference.

"That changes the game on Saturday, of course, compared to the one on Wednesday."

Liverpool have a lack of firepower after injuries to Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa and Slot was forced to field just two outright attacking players in the win over Brighton.

Midfielders Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai played in more advanced roles than they are accustomed to, while Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz scored from wider positions, with Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez on the bench.

"(Diaz and Gakpo) had a big impact on the scoresheet, of course," Slot said.

"The way we filled in the number nine position was interesting to see because I think it worked out really well. I prefer to play with a real number nine but it is maybe now an extra possibility that we have if we have injuries."

Slot provided an injury update on Jota and goalkeeper Alisson, who are soon scheduled to return.

Asked if they would be available straight after November's international break Slot said: "It is always difficult to say exactly when they will be ready as the last phase of recovery can take a few days extra, or a few days less.

"They will not be there before the international break, maybe after. Chiesa will not be ready before the international break, we are hoping he can do things in the international break and he can join in with us (afterwards)."

Follow the game with Flashscore.