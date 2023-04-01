Man Utd announce new shirt sponsor to replace TeamViewer logo

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Man Utd announce new shirt sponsor to replace TeamViewer logo
Man Utd announce new shirt sponsor to replace TeamViewer logo
A Man Utd fan wears a shirt that will have a new logo next season
A Man Utd fan wears a shirt that will have a new logo next season
Profimedia
Manchester United have announced a bumper sponsorship deal with US-based Qualcomm Technologies, whose Snapdragon brand will replace the TeamViewer logo on their shirts from next season.

The Premier League club, who did not reveal the financial details of the deal, were reportedly targeting an agreement worth £60 million per year.

It is understood the figure equals or even surpasses the previous biggest shirt deal in football history.

Qualcomm has been one of United's global partners since last year.

"Manchester United plc has agreed to an expanded strategic collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, that will see the Snapdragon brand displayed on the front of the club's famous shirt," the club said in a statement confirming the agreement.

It added: "Under the expanded agreement, Snapdragon will become Manchester United's front of shirt partner from the start of the 2024/25 season, featuring on the home, away and third kits of the men's and women's teams."

United have not won the Premier League since former manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Erik ten Hag's team have won just two of their first four league matches this season, with fans voicing their frustration at unpopular owners the Glazers.

United's share price tumbled last week after reports that the Glazers had halted plans to sell the club.

Snapdragon processors feature in smart-phones, PCs, virtual reality systems and gaming devices.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester United
Related Articles
Manchester United delay Antony return amid probe into assault claims
United say they're taking Antony assault allegations seriously
Manchester United under pressure to act over Antony assault claims
Show more
Football
Forest's Harry Toffolo handed suspended five-month ban for breaching betting rules
OPINION: Southgate has inadvertently fuelled Maguire's humiliation
Andorra's Lima calls time on record-setting international career
Marquinhos earns Brazil late win over Peru
Updated
Argentina cruise to 3-0 win over Bolivia
Haaland's 25th goal helps keep Norway in Euro 2024 hunt
"It's a joke": Southgate criticises treatment of Maguire
Voller's Germany snap losing run with 2-1 win over France
Updated
Frattesi fires Italy to Euro 2024 qualifying win over Ukraine
Updated
Most Read
Frattesi fires Italy to Euro 2024 qualifying win over Ukraine
Perfect Portugal demolish Luxembourg 9-0 in Euro 2024 qualifier
North Macedonia strike late to defy Italy victory
Messi returns as 2026 World Cup qualifiers kick off

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings