Manchester United delay Antony return amid probe into assault claims

In their statement, Manchester United said they will be delaying the player's return to the club pending investigations into the claims

Manchester United have released a club statement stating they will delay winger Antony's (23) return to training "to address allegations" of assault made against him.

The Brazilian winger had been away on international duty but was subsequently dropped by his national side after claims were made by his former girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin.

Antony allegedly physically assaulted the young woman on at least three occasions. The São Paulo Civil Police have since opened an investigation into the player.

In their statement, Manchester United said they will be delaying the player's return to the club pending investigations into the claims, and that they are "taking the reports seriously".

The statement reads: "Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony.

"Players who have not participated in international matches are due back in training on Monday. However, it has been agreed with Antony that he will delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations.

"As a club we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse."

Antony - signed from Ajax last year for a fee of £80million - recently appeared on television in Brazil to dispute the claims being made against him.

During the interview, the player admitted that there were occasional disagreements in their relationship. However, he claimed there was never any kind of physical aggression.

The club recently came under fire for their delayed approach to the handling of similar claims made against English striker Mason Greenwood, who has since "mutually agreed" to leave the club and has joined Getafe on loan.