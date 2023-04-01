Manchester United's Antony investigated for domestic violence

The São Paulo Civil Police have opened an investigation into Antony (23), the Manchester United and Brazilian national team striker, for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, DJ Gabriela Cavallin.

Cavallin, 23, also filed a complaint with the police in Manchester last Friday (September 1st).

According to UOL, the investigation shows that the player physically assaulted the young woman on at least three occasions.

Gabriela Cavallin told UOL that she was beaten by the player for the first time in June 2022 while she was pregnant.

"He said that if I didn't stay with him, I wouldn't stay with anyone, that I was pregnant with his child. Either I stayed with him or I, he and our son would die," she said in an interview with journalists Pedro Lopes and Beatriz Cesarini.

Pregnancy and threats

The DJ and influencer lost her baby after about four months of pregnancy but did not reveal whether the violence she suffered had anything to do with the miscarriage.

The investigation documents, according to UOL, reveal that the player also verbally assaulted and threatened the young woman on several occasions, as well as complaining about her liking a Neymar post on Instagram.

Cavallin also told the court that in January this year, while in Manchester, the striker punched her in the chest and head-butted her, ending up in hospital.

According to the DJ, last May Antony cut her hand trying to hit her in the face with a glass bowl in the last episode of violence she suffered before going to the police and leaving the relationship.

The athlete has been banned by the Brazilian courts since June from approaching or trying to contact Gabriela Cavallin.

The two met in 2021 when Antony was playing for Ajax.

In response to the accusations, the United striker's press office told UOL that the case is being held in secret.