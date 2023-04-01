Manager Klopp praises fired-up Darwin Nunez after Liverpool comeback victory

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manager Klopp praises fired-up Darwin Nunez after Liverpool comeback victory
Manager Klopp praises fired-up Darwin Nunez after Liverpool comeback victory
Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have won two of their first three games in the Premier League
Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have won two of their first three games in the Premier League
Reuters
Jurgen Klopp gave credit to Darwin Nunez (24) after the frustrated striker came off the bench to score twice as 10-man Liverpool came from behind to beat Newcastle United 2-1 in a pulsating Premier League clash on Sunday.

The Uruguayan has been out of favour so far this season, but his late brace against the Magpies showcased the best of his qualities and he will get more chances, Klopp told Sky Sports.

"He was obviously fired up about not playing, not starting, and he put all the energy into those two shots ... it was a super-mature performance and two top-class goals," a delighted Klopp said as he reflected on what he described as one of the best victories of his career.

Liverpool went behind midway through the first half and then had captain Virgil van Dijk sent off for a foul on Alexander Isak, and when forward Luis Diaz was replaced by centre back Joe Gomez it looked like Liverpool were battening down the hatches.

However, Klopp decided to have one last throw of the dice, and Nunez responded with two late goals to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat for the Reds, boosting his chances of more playing time.

Darwin Nunez reacts to Liverpool's fans after the winner
AFP

"It's early in the season, you need to find stability. We need to find a formation you need to get results, and then we play every three days and everybody will play, there's no doubt about that," Klopp explained.

"Definitely, a striker scores two goals and you can see he gets a smile on his face, and rightly so. But for the team, it was super-important that they got something like that, you need these kinds of things to grow together," Klopp added.

Back-to-back single-goal defeats to Manchester City and Liverpool will leave Newcastle playing catch-up in the league, and manager Eddie Howe said it will be a challenge to pick his players up again.

"There was a lot of good, we should have put the game to bed and that is probably the thing we are all kicking ourselves with," Howe told Sky Sports.

"There will be a lot of emotion. For us, we've had three really tough opening games, won one and lost two. The two we lost were lost by the narrowest of margins, and they were against the best two teams in the Premier League," he added.

Check out the match report and stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLiverpoolNunez DarwinKlopp JurgenNewcastle Utdvan Dijk VirgilDiaz LuisGomez JoeIsak AlexanderHowe EddieManchester City
Related Articles
Premier League 2023/24 begins: History for City or revivals in red?
Liverpool's credentials face Newcastle test as Manchester United seek lift off
No complacency for Man City after Super Cup win, says Newcastle's Eddie Howe
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Athletic Bilbao down Real Betis in six-goal thriller
Updated
Osimhen and Di Lorenzo lead Napoli past 10-man Sassuolo
Roberto Mancini appointed Saudi Arabia's new coach
Updated
West Ham sign Ghana striker Mohammed Kudus from Ajax on five-year deal
Vlahovic saves Juventus' blushes in Bologna draw
Transfer News LIVE: Kudus signs for West Ham as United interested in Cucurella
Updated
Super sub Nunez hits double as 10-man Liverpool shock Newcastle
Barcelona fight back against Villarreal in seven-goal thriller
Kane nets brace on home debut as Bayern cruise past Augsburg
Most Read
Football Tracker: Athletic Bilbao down Real Betis in six-goal thriller
Transfer News LIVE: Kudus signs for West Ham as United interested in Cucurella
Manchester City will adapt in Guardiola's absence, says midfielder Silva
FIFA provisionally suspends Spanish football president Rubiales after kiss scandal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |