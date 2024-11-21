Manchester City have confirmed that manager Pep Guardiola (53) has signed a two-year deal to extend his tenure until the summer of 2027, over a decade since joining the club in 2016.

The Spaniard has signed a new deal despite growing rumours that he would be leaving when his contract expired at the end of the current campaign.

It has also been reported that City have added the option of a further year should both parties agree to it, which would take Guardiola through to 2027 at the Etihad Stadium.

He has moulded the Cityzens into one of Europe's elite since arriving in 2016, winning six Premier Leagues, four EFL Cups, two FA Cups and the Champions League.

He has also overseen several record-breaking campaigns including a famous treble win and a 100-point season in the Premier League.

"Manchester City means so much to me," said Guardiola, who has won 353 of the 490 matches he has overseen, giving him a win percentage of 72 per cent and an average of 2.45 goals per game.

"This is my ninth season here; we have experienced so many amazing times together. I have a really special feeling for this football club.

"That is why I am so happy to be staying for another two more seasons.

"Thank you to everyone for continuing to trust and support me – The Owner, The Chairman Khaldoon, Ferran, Txiki, the players and of course the fans… everyone connected to Manchester City. It has always been an honour, a pleasure and a privilege to be here.

"I have said this many times before, but I have everything a manager could ever wish for, and I appreciate that so much.

"Hopefully now we can add more trophies to the ones we have already won. That will be my focus."

In an official statement on their website, the club confirmed the news with a glowing tribute to the world-renowned coach: "The Catalan’s new deal will mean he will have spent more than a decade as City manager.

"Guardiola’s time at City is one laden with success. He has so far won 18 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League.

"By winning the Premier League title last season, City became the first men’s team in the history of English football to win four top-flight titles in a row.

"And the previous campaign had seen Guardiola lead City to a magnificent Treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in what was the greatest season in our 130-year history.

"Under his stewardship, City also became the first team in Premier League history to manage 100 points in a single season (2017/18) and the first in English football to win all four domestic trophies (2018/19)."

City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak praised Guardiola's leadership and said he hoped Guardiola would continue breaking records with the club:

"Like every City fan, I am delighted that Pep’s journey with Manchester City will continue; allowing his dedication, passion and innovative thinking to continue to shape the landscape of the game.

"His hunger for improvement and success remains insatiable and the direct beneficiaries of that will continue to be our players and coaching staff, the culture of our Club, and the English game at large.

"This renewal will take Pep beyond a decade of coaching Manchester City and the opportunity to continue to re-write the managerial record books."

The news comes as a lift for the club hierarchy despite the ongoing investigation into Manchester City over 115 charges of breaking FFP rules during a nine-year period, between 2009 and 2018.