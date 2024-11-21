Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (53) doled out a significant scolding to Player of the Year Phil Foden (24) last season.

The Englishman was the top performer for City in the Premier League, as they retained their title.

However, he did not always follow his manager’s instructions, as evidenced by a club documentary.

After a draw against Crystal Palace, Guardiola was irate: “Phil, in the f***ing 18-yard box, you don’t touch the opponent. It's unacceptable, Phil Foden, unacceptable!”

He shouted at the whole team: “You are to apologise. You are teenagers. I say something when we drop points against Tottenham and Liverpool? I say something? Tell me. I blame you? I say something?

“Here (pointing at his head), use it. Here, you have to use it! F*ing hell. F*ing hell,” added Guardiola as he stalked around the room.

