Guardiola's existing contract at City was due to expire at the end of this season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (53) has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Premier League champions.

The new agreement also includes an option of an additional 12 months at the Etihad for the Spaniard, as reported by The Athletic.

Guardiola's existing contract at City was due to expire at the end of the ongoing season.

If the new contract is fulfilled, it would take Guardiola to over a decade in charge of the club.

He first committed himself to the Manchester outfit in 2016 - four years after they claimed their first top-flight title since the 1960s.

Since then, the former Barcelona boss has hoisted six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and one Champions League trophy.

If confirmed, it is timely news for City fans with the club in somewhat of a rut, having lost four matches in a row for the first time under the leadership of the Spanish coach.

Manchester City are experiencing a wobble in form Flashscore

The extension should help steady the ship, which has been rocked by 115 alleged charges of breaching the Premier League's financial regulations between 2009 and 2018.

City will look to get their season back on track when they host Tottenham this weekend.