Manchester City chairman sends warning to rivals: 'We're not going to stop'

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester City chairman sends warning to rivals: 'We're not going to stop'
Manchester City chairman sends warning to rivals: 'We're not going to stop'
Man City manager Pep Guardiola and chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak pose with the European Cup after winning the Champions League
Man City manager Pep Guardiola and chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak pose with the European Cup after winning the Champions League
AFP
Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has warned his club's rivals that the treble winners' influence will grow even stronger after their historic season.

Pep Guardiola's side became only the second English club to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in the same season.

It was the culmination of a remarkable era for Man City since they were taken over by their Abu Dhabi-based owners.

Khaldoon believes City's sustained success will benefit not only the Manchester side, but also the worldwide network of 13 teams purchased by the club's owners.

Known as the City Football Group (CFG), they have clubs in locations including New York, Melbourne and Yokohama, and this year brought Brazilian outfit Bahia.

CFG intends to invest considerably in all of those operations, including players, coaches, facilities and academies.

"It's always about growth. You grow, you pause, you get things in order, and then you start the next step, one step at a time. We're not going to stop," Khaldoon told City's media channels on Tuesday.

"We're going to keep bringing happiness to every community and every club we have in the world, and hopefully we'll keep bringing success in every club and team we have around the world.

"It's been a great journey over the last 15 years but I'm excited about the future and it's about now, the next 10, 15 years too."

City have won seven Premier League titles since 2012, including five in the last six seasons.

However, in February City were charged with 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial fair play regulations dating back to 2009 and accused of not cooperating in an investigation.

The club's latest new infrastructure project is now in the pipeline with plans recently submitted to increase capacity at the Etihad Stadium to more than 60,000.

The expansion is part of a multi-million pound development which includes the construction of a hotel, shops and food and drink outlets as well as a new 3,000-capacity covered fan zone.

"It's very exciting," Khaldoon said. "Every year there's always something new, every year, because there's always a need to improve and evolve and grow. We don't stand still.

"We're always in growth mode, we're never in contentment and pause and 'let's just milk the asset'."

Mentions
FootballManchester CityBahiaPremier LeagueFA CupChampions League
Related Articles
Manchester weather fails to rain on City's treble parade with thousands in attendance
Erling Haaland set to reign over Europe as Man City eye historic treble
Dwight Yorke wants more United treble recognition as hype for City builds
Show more
Football
Player poll reveals serious issues with pay and pitches in women's international football
OPINION: Bournemouth's Gary O'Neil axing is ruthless but he will be fine
England have hit sweet spot since World Cup heartache, says Gareth Southgate
Chelsea sign French forward Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig on six-year deal
Steven Gerrard says he's not taking up offer to manage Saudi side Al-Ettifaq
New Zealand refuse to play second half of friendly against Qatar amid racism allegations
Belgium's Courtois 'deeply disappointed' by manager Tedesco's accusations
England's Southgate praises 'exceptional' Saka and rest of forward line after rout
European Championship Qualifying roundup: France edge past Greece, Saka stars for England
Cristiano Ronaldo says he will 'never give up' playing for Portugal
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea announce Nkunku signing, Arsenal making big moves
Belgium coach "shocked" after Thibaut Courtois skips Estonia qualifier
European Championship Qualifying roundup: France edge past Greece, Saka stars for England
Ones to watch: 10 lesser-known players to look out for at the U21 Euros