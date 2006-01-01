Manchester United appoint architects to recommend Old Trafford plan 'by end of 2024'

Manchester United have appointed globally renowned architects Foster + Partners to develop a masterplan for the area around Old Trafford as part of an ambitious regeneration project.

The Premier League club are looking at two options - either redeveloping the nation's largest club stadium or building a new one on adjacent club-owned land.

United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe favours a new ground and the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force is understood to have centred its discussions on building a new 100,000-capacity stadium rather than redeveloping the existing ground.

The club have now appointed London-based Foster + Partners to develop a "masterplan".

The architectural practice is already overseeing a £50 million modernisation of United's Carrington Training Complex.

Norman Foster, a star name in global architecture, has designed some of the world's most iconic buildings, including the HSBC Building in Hong Kong, London's "Gherkin" skyscraper and the reconstructed Reichstag in Berlin.

Foster, founder and executive chairman of Foster + Partners, said: "As a proud Mancunian, I am passionate about the chance to rebuild on Manchester's great industrial heritage, creating a vibrant new mixed-use community, served by highly sustainable and improved transport links, providing homes and jobs for the local community, all catalysed by a world-class stadium for the world's most famous football team - Manchester United."

United's chief operating officer Collette Roche said: "Lord Foster has unrivalled experience in delivering projects of this scale and ambition."

A new stadium is expected to cost about £2 billion, with the task force expected to deliver its final recommendations by the end of the year.

Fans are being asked for their views on the redevelopment, with former United captain Gary Neville, part of the task force, urging supporters to take part.