Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester United appoint architects to recommend Old Trafford plan 'by end of 2024'

Manchester United appoint architects to recommend Old Trafford plan 'by end of 2024'

A general view of Man Utd's Old Trafford stadium
A general view of Man Utd's Old Trafford stadiumPhil Duncan / Every Second Media / DPPI via AFP
Manchester United have appointed globally renowned architects Foster + Partners to develop a masterplan for the area around Old Trafford as part of an ambitious regeneration project.

The Premier League club are looking at two options - either redeveloping the nation's largest club stadium or building a new one on adjacent club-owned land.

United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe favours a new ground and the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force is understood to have centred its discussions on building a new 100,000-capacity stadium rather than redeveloping the existing ground.

The club have now appointed London-based Foster + Partners to develop a "masterplan".

The architectural practice is already overseeing a £50 million modernisation of United's Carrington Training Complex.

Norman Foster, a star name in global architecture, has designed some of the world's most iconic buildings, including the HSBC Building in Hong Kong, London's "Gherkin" skyscraper and the reconstructed Reichstag in Berlin.

Foster, founder and executive chairman of Foster + Partners, said: "As a proud Mancunian, I am passionate about the chance to rebuild on Manchester's great industrial heritage, creating a vibrant new mixed-use community, served by highly sustainable and improved transport links, providing homes and jobs for the local community, all catalysed by a world-class stadium for the world's most famous football team - Manchester United."

United's chief operating officer Collette Roche said: "Lord Foster has unrivalled experience in delivering projects of this scale and ambition."

A new stadium is expected to cost about £2 billion, with the task force expected to deliver its final recommendations by the end of the year.

Fans are being asked for their views on the redevelopment, with former United captain Gary Neville, part of the task force, urging supporters to take part.

Mentions
FootballManchester UnitedPremier League
Related Articles
Hojlund and Mount's return could fuel United's winning run, says Ten Hag
Eriksen plans to go 'full out' in final year of Manchester United contract
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Chelsea still want Osimhen, Liverpool & Milan chasing defenders
Show more
Football
Ange Postecoglou defends Dominic Solanke after slow start to Spurs career
Juventus boss Motta focused on Napoli challenge, not Conte reunion
Guardiola says any push for a more favourable schedule must come from players
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca taking things one game at a time
Arsenal have been preparing for Manchester City game since pre-season, says Arteta
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Galatasaray & Osimhen click into gear to make it five from five
Inter on a high ahead of Milan derby as Napoli face Juventus test
Perez leading new-look Villarreal charge against leaders Barcelona
Guirassy and Anton to return to Stuttgart with new side Dortmund
Most Read
Football Tracker: Atletico edge Leipzig at the death, Barcelona lose as Arsenal draw
'Kind of a nightmare': Carlos Alcaraz opens up on first time playing Rafael Nadal
Atletico Madrid bag late winner to complete comeback against RB Leipzig
Emma Raducanu passes physical test to reach Korea Open quarter-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings