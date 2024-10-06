Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester United's Erik ten Hag shrugs off pressure after 0-0 draw at Villa

Manchester United's Erik ten Hag shrugs off pressure after 0-0 draw at Villa

Ten Hag during the Villa game
Ten Hag during the Villa gameREUTERS / Molly Darlington
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he remained on the same page as the club's senior management team despite the team's worst start in the Premier League era following a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa on Sunday.

United are languishing in 14th place on eight points with two wins from nine games in all competitions and Sunday's match was clouded by media speculation about Ten Hag's future.

The club's senior leadership team -- co-owner Jim Ratcliffe, CEO Omar Berrada, sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox -- watched on intently at Villa Park.

"We are all on board together, on one page, we know what we are working through it's a long-term process," Ten Hag said. "We have come through two very tough away games (including Thursday's 3-3 Europa League draw at Porto).

"This is a team, we showed the belief and faith we have."

Match stats
Match statsStatsperform

A victory might have eased the pressure on Ten Hag, and captain Bruno Fernandes nearly earned one when his long-range free kick hit the bar in the second half. Marcus Rashford also forced Villa keeper Emi Martinez to make two excellent saves.

"We created loads of chances in our seven (Premier League) games but we have to step up," Ten Hag said.

"We have to take into consideration (striker Rasmus) Hojlund is returning, he's still coming up to full fitness. But others are stepping up. I was impressed by Rashford, also (Alejandro) Garnacho is so good and Antony at the end."

Ten Hag headed over to United's travelling fans after what must have felt like a victory to applaud their support while Duran Duran's "Hungry Like a Wolf" played on the loudspeakers.

United defender Jonny Evans noted the talk about Ten Hag's future affected the players, saying: "It's on our minds too."

While the Premier League does not resume until Oct. 19 due to the international break, the scrutiny on Ten Hag will likely not diminish, with United's hierarchy set to hold their monthly meeting in London on Tuesday.

Ratcliffe said on Friday that the decision on Ten Hag's future is not his to make.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester UnitedAston Villa
Related Articles
Shot-shy Manchester United hold Aston Villa to dull goalless draw
Manchester United manager Ten Hag faces make-or-break trip to Aston Villa
Aston Villa boss Emery respects struggling Manhester United manager Ten Hag
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Atleti lead Real Sociedad, Gudmundsson puts Fiorentina in front
Updated
Stuttgart score dramatic late minute goal to earn Bundesliga draw against Hoffenheim
Manchester United defender Evans admits Ten Hag pressure 'does affect players'
Bayern's Kompany happy with performance after 3-3 draw in Frankfurt
Girona manager Michel praises keeper Gazzaniga after penalty heroics in LaLiga
As bad as it gets, says Postecoglou, after Tottenham surrender to Brighton
Barca boss Flick not keen on drawing comparisons with his former Bayern team after win
Lukebakio the hero as Sevilla see off Real Betis in El Gran Derbi
Roma miss chance to climb into top six as defiant Monza claim draw
Coach Maresca praises Chelsea's spirit in Forest draw after rash of yellow cards
Most Read
Football Tracker: Atleti lead Real Sociedad, Gudmundsson puts Fiorentina in front
Boniface & Lookman in, Osimhen out of Nigeria’s AFCON qualifiers against Libya
Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal to undergo surgery after cruciate ligament injury
Coco Gauff crushes Karolina Muchova in straight sets to win China Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings