Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Shot-shy Manchester United hold Aston Villa to dull goalless draw

Shot-shy Manchester United hold Aston Villa to dull goalless draw

Matty Cash and Marcus Rashford jump for the ball during their match at Villa Park on Sunday
Matty Cash and Marcus Rashford jump for the ball during their match at Villa Park on SundayAdrian Dennis / AFP
Aston Villa and Manchester United played out a goalless draw, with the Red Devils having lost just one of their last 26 visits to Villa Park in the Premier League (PL).

It was time to re-focus on the league after distinctly contrasting European nights in midweek, and having been brought off at HT against Porto, Marcus Rashford showed an early spark with a venomous strike that Emiliano Martínez dealt with.

Morgan Rogers then struck wide but there was a blow for the Villans, as Ezri Konsa was forced off injured in the 11th minute. While it was far from their quickest start to a game, that didn’t impact them too much with Diego Carlos coming in and making a good recovery run to halt Rasmus Højlund.

Both teams struggled to create clear-cut opportunities in a slow half with Jaden Philogene smashing his attempt from range marginally wide. The hosts had the more promising openings of the two teams with Jonny Evans blocking Youri Tielemans’ shot before Leon Bailey made a complete mess of his effort from Lucas Digne’s cross.

At the other end, Alejandro Garnacho hit a shot from a tight angle that Martínez did well to hold.

Match stats
Match statsOpta by StatsPerform

An injured Harry Maguire was brought off alongside Noussair Mazraoui ahead of the restart, and like in the first half, Rashford unleashed an early strike with Martínez tipping it onto the crossbar and over on this occasion.

After Matty Cash fired harmlessly off-target, André Onana was called into action by Tielemans’ strike before Ollie Watkins hit a speculative shot marginally over. Bruno Fernandes came desperately close to providing the opener the match was crying out for, guiding his free-kick onto the crossbar before Antony missed the target with his follow-up.

Even Jhon Durán couldn’t offer any late magic and Diogo Dalot made a vital block to deny Philogene late on before Rogers dinked a shot wide, as Villa made it eight consecutive matches unbeaten across all competitions - even if they had to settle for a draw in back-to-back PL matches.

The Villans also left Man United winless in their last five, with four of those games ending level.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jonny Evans (Manchester United)

Click here to see all the stats of the match.

Mentions
FootballAston VillaManchester UnitedPremier League
Related Articles
Manchester United manager Ten Hag faces make-or-break trip to Aston Villa
Aston Villa boss Emery respects struggling Manhester United manager Ten Hag
Ten Hag adamant he retains the backing of Manchester United's hierarchy
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Brighton lead Spurs, Frankfurt score late equaliser against Bayern
Updated
Manchester United's Erik ten Hag shrugs off pressure after 0-0 draw at Villa
Strasbourg battle back to earn point against draw specialists Lens
Franklin Sasere rallies support for Nigeria ahead of Libya clash, sets Floriana target
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard keeping upbeat over injury recovery
Lethal Lewandowski nets first-half hat-trick as Barca cruise past Alaves
Vinicius Junior to miss Brazil's World Cup qualifiers after neck injury
Clinical Openda helps Leipzig edge past Heidenheim as unbeaten streak continues
Juventus manager Motta says his side paid the penalty for failing to finish off Cagliari
Chelsea come from behind to earn feisty point against 10-man Forest
Most Read
Football Tracker: Brighton lead Spurs, Frankfurt score late equaliser against Bayern
Boniface & Lookman in, Osimhen out of Nigeria’s AFCON qualifiers against Libya
Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal to undergo surgery after cruciate ligament injury
Flick confirms Szczesny to debut for Barcelona after international break

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings