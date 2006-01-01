Ten Hag adamant he retains the backing of Manchester United's hierarchy

Erik ten Hag is adamant he still has the backing of Manchester United's hierarchy as the under-fire boss prepares for a crucial Premier League clash at Aston Villa.

Just three months after signing a contract extension, Ten Hag is fighting to save his job following a troubled start to the season.

Sunday's dismal 3-0 home defeat against Tottenham was compounded by a 3-3 draw at Porto in the Europa League on Thursday, with United needing Harry Maguire's goal in time added on to rescue a point after blowing a two-goal lead.

United are languishing in 13th place in the Premier League with only two wins from six games, just months after an eighth-place finish that ranked as the club's worst since 1990.

Ten Hag's side did win the FA Cup last season after landing the League Cup a year earlier.

But, in the current climate around the Dutchman, a loss to Villa would be a major blow to his hopes of avoiding the sack in his third season at Old Trafford.

Asked if he felt there was patience within the United fanbase and hierarchy, Ten Hag said: "I'm not thinking about such issues because that is not a topic.

"We are in there together, the ownership, the leadership team, the staff. I appointed a new staff, we bought again new young players and we have to integrate them.

"Like we just talked about Manuel Ugarte, the six position was absolutely one of the topics we want to sign for the season but he needs time to integrate.

"And I know in top football you don't get time, they have to perform immediately, but it's not always realistic."

Ten Hag's belief does not mask the multitude of issues plaguing a United team that lacks steel at the back, cohesion in midfield and a cutting edge up front.

The Porto game was the 24th time in all competitions that United conceded three or more goals in a match since Ten Hag's appointment.

"What is the mental issue? So, there is a range, it's a spectrum of topics and you have to address it right," he said.

"This team has the belief that they don't give up, so they have a strong mentality.

"But in some other parts they have to step up if you want to win trophies, yeah, definitely in some areas we have to improve."