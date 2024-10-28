Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester United sack manager Erik ten Hag after dismal start to season

Manchester United sack manager Erik ten Hag after dismal start to season

Reuters
Updated
Ten Hag has left United
Ten Hag has left United
Manchester United have sacked manager Erik ten Hag (54) in what the club said on Monday was a unanimous decision, with the Old Trafford side 14th in the Premier League after nine games and showing no sign they are on a path back to former glory.

United's assistant manager and ex-striker Ruud van Nistelrooy will take over on an interim basis while they search for a new manager, the club said in a statement.

Appointed in April 2022, Ten Hag led United to two domestic trophies - the League Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

But his job was the subject of speculation most of last season as United suffered a worst-ever eighth-place Premier League finish and exited the Champions League at the group stage and the Dutchman found himself firmly in the hot seat again this season amid a woeful start to the campaign.

United have won four of their 14 games in all competitions so far this term and endured damaging 3-0 losses against Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

They have achieved 11 points from nine matches in the Premier League, which is far off target, the club said, to achieve their goal of a fourth-place finish.

"Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager," United said in a statement.

"Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited."

With British billionaire and INEOS chairman Jim Ratcliffe taking over football operations last season, the club initially stuck with Ten Hag to have continuity in the manager's position during a time of change but United did not see any momentum or progress to believe they were on the right path.

A poor start to the season also saw United draw their first three Europa League games from winning positions.

Sunday's 2-1 Premier League loss at lowly West Ham United in which Ten Hag's side failed to capitalise on numerous chances only increased the media speculation that he would be sacked.

United finished last term with a surprise FA Cup final win over Manchester City and Ten Hag pointed to the team's numerous injuries to help explain their poor form.

He signed a new contract to extend his stay until 2026 and get another chance to restore the 20-time English league champions to former glories.

United's woeful start to this season has come despite more than 600 million pounds ($779.28 million) being spent on new players since Ten Hag took charge ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

