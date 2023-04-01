Manchester United striker Hojlund unavailable for opener, says Ten Hag

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester United striker Hojlund unavailable for opener, says Ten Hag
Manchester United striker Hojlund unavailable for opener, says Ten Hag
Hojlund joined Man United from Atalanta
Hojlund joined Man United from Atalanta
Reuters
Manchester United's big-money signing Rasmus Hojlund (20) will have to wait for his Old Trafford debut after being ruled out of their opening Premier League game, manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday.

The Danish striker, who was signed from Atalanta for a reported 72 million pounds, is struggling with a stress fracture of the back.

"As we said previously, he had a small issue and he's not on the levels where our players are in this moment so we have to train him," Ten Hag told reporters ahead of Monday's home clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"Prognosis is always difficult to say. We are confident and we are positive."

The United manager said he was happy with the signing of Hojlund despite the club being linked with Harry Kane - who appears set to join Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich.

"First of all, we have chosen a striker and we are really happy with our choice," the Dutchman said. "He's (Kane) a great striker... It's a miss for the Premier League, absolutely."

Defender Harry Maguire is likely to be available for United's Premier League opener, despite a reported deal being agreed with West Ham United for the out-of-favour defender.

When asked about Maguire's availability, Ten Hag said: "Of course (Maguire).

"(Tyrell) Malacia will take some time, same as Amad (Diallo) and Kobbie (Mainoo), they are impact injuries, all the others like (Dean) Henderson, (Rasmus) Hojlund, quite short notice, but it will take a few weeks," the Dutchman added, speaking about other injury problems within the squad.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueRasmus HojlundManchester UnitedMaguire HarryKane HarryHenderson DeanMalacia TyrellDiallo AmadWolves
Related Articles
Premier League 2023/24 begins: History for City or revivals in red?
West Ham reportedly agree deal in principle with Man Utd for Harry Maguire
Manchester United complete signing of Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Kane travelling to Munich, Caicedo saga takes another twist
Updated
David Raya set for Arsenal and will not play on Sunday, says Thomas Frank
Football Tracker: Major European leagues return as fans buckle up for another season
Updated
Luton Town: From non-league nightmare to Premier League fairytale
Spurs manager Postecoglou says no change to plans with Kane exit 'imminent'
Updated
Matildas embrace pressure as France quarter-final looms
Arsenal happy with transfer business but window is 'unpredictable', says Arteta
Caicedo 'already forgotten', says Brighton boss De Zerbi
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Kane travelling to Munich, Caicedo saga takes another twist
Who's missing? Gabriel Jesus among players set to miss Premier League opener
Football Tracker: Major European leagues return as fans buckle up for another season
Impressive Sweden down Japan to reach World Cup semi-finals yet again

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |