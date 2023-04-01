West Ham reportedly agree deal in principle with Man Utd for Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire has fallen out of favour at United

West Ham United have agreed a deal in principle with Premier League rivals Manchester United for England defender Harry Maguire (30), media reported on Wednesday.

Sky Sports and the BBC said the deal was worth around £30 million ($38 million) and personal terms were not expected to be a problem.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag last month stripped Maguire of the captaincy after the defender made only eight Premier League starts last season, spending much of the time on the bench or injured.

Maguire has become surplus to requirements at United and needs playing time to remain in England manager Gareth Southgate's plans with the Euro 2024 championships looming next year.

Maguire's recent stats for club and country Flashscore

"Inevitably it's not a situation that can continue forever," Southgate said in May of a player who has 57 senior caps for England.

The world's most expensive defender when United signed him from Leicester City for 80 million pounds in 2019, Maguire's contract is due to end in 2025.

