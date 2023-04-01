Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca joins Atalanta from West Ham

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca joins Atalanta from West Ham
Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca joins Atalanta from West Ham
Scamacca played one season for West Ham
Scamacca played one season for West Ham
Reuters
Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca (24) has joined Serie A side Atalanta from West Ham United, the two clubs said on Monday.

The forward signed for an undisclosed fee but British media said it was a total of 32 million euros.

"Atalanta B.C. would like to extend a warm welcome to Gianluca and wish him the best of luck in his future personal and team projects as a Nerazzurro," the Italian club said in a statement.

Scamacca played one season for the Hammers, who finished 14th in the Premier League, netting eight goals in 27 appearances, including five in West Ham's run to the Europa Conference League title - their first major trophy in 43 years.

The transfer comes after Manchester United signed Atalanta's Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund on Saturday.

West Ham last month sold England midfielder Declan Rice to Arsenal for a reported 105 million pounds.

Mentions
FootballWest HamScamacca GianlucaAtalantaItalySerie APremier League
Related Articles
Mourinho denies row with Roma bosses over club's failure to sign striker cover
Why Rasmus Hojlund and Manchester United can be a match made in heaven
Man Utd close in on £60m deal for Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund
Show more
Football
France World Cup favourites but Morocco eye another odds-defying result
PSG sign Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos on loan from Benfica
Switzerland keeper Yann Sommer joins Inter Milan from Bayern Munich
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce Goncalo Ramos, Spurs reject Bayern's Kane offer
Updated
Disappointed Danes satisfied with run to last 16 despite defeat to co-hosts Australia
The unheralded Liverpool star who’ll be crucial in securing Champions League spot
Manchester City eye new heights of fourth successive league title
Morocco looking to exceed expectations again in 'special' France clash at World Cup
Nigeria go home with heads held high after agonising penalty shoot out exit
Most Read
EXCLUSIVE: Martin Skrtel on playing up front for his village team, Liverpool, and more
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce Goncalo Ramos, Spurs reject Bayern's Kane offer
Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum targeting 'transformational' win against England
What to look out for in the first round of 2023/24 Premier League season

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |