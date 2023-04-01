Man Utd close in on £60m deal for Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Atalanta to sign Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund (20).

A deal for the Hojlund is expected to be around €‎70 million (£60m) with add-ons and both clubs are ironing out the structure of the transfer, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The breakthrough comes after Hojlund reportedly agreed a five-year deal with United with the option of an additional year earlier in the transfer window.

Speculation of a transfer ramped up earlier on Saturday after he was an unused substitute in Atalanta's 3-1 pre-season win over Bournemouth.

Hojlund, a full Denmark international, only joined Atalanta last summer from Austrian outfit Sturm Graz and registered nine goals and four assists in 32 Serie A appearances.

At international level, he has scored six goals in as many appearances with each of those coming in Denmark's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

