Man Utd close in on £60m deal for Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund of Atalanta
Rasmus Hojlund of Atalanta
Profimedia
Manchester United have reached an agreement with Atalanta to sign Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund (20).

A deal for the Hojlund is expected to be around €‎70 million (£60m) with add-ons and both clubs are ironing out the structure of the transfer, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The breakthrough comes after Hojlund reportedly agreed a five-year deal with United with the option of an additional year earlier in the transfer window.

Speculation of a transfer ramped up earlier on Saturday after he was an unused substitute in Atalanta's 3-1 pre-season win over Bournemouth.

Hojlund, a full Denmark international, only joined Atalanta last summer from Austrian outfit Sturm Graz and registered nine goals and four assists in 32 Serie A appearances.

At international level, he has scored six goals in as many appearances with each of those coming in Denmark's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Follow the latest transfer news and rumours with Flashscore.

