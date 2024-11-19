Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Morgan Rogers follows up England debut with new long-term Aston Villa contract

Morgan Rogers follows up England debut with new long-term Aston Villa contract

Paul Vegas
Aston Villa's English midfielder Morgan Rogers
Aston Villa's English midfielder Morgan RogersAdrian Dennis / AFP
Young midfielder Morgan Rogers (22) has signed a new deal with Aston Villa.

The Premier League club have announced that the Englishman has put pen to paper on a deal that lasts until the summer of 2030

Rogers joined Villa in January from Middlesbrough and has since established himself as a key player for manager Unai Emery.

So far this season he has registered three goals and three assists and has been handed his England debut as a result, coming off the bench against both Greece and Ireland.

Morgan Rogers signs to 2030
Morgan Rogers signs to 2030X / Aston Villa
Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueMorgan RogersAston Villa
Related Articles
Morgan Rogers heaps praise on Unai Emery and family for 'dream' England call-up
Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury casts shadow over Liverpool's win over Villa
Nunez and Salah do the damage as Liverpool go five points clear with Aston Villa win
Show more
Football
Pitch invader disrupts FIFA World Cup qualifier between China and Japan
Kane full of pride as statue of him is unveiled at boyhood club in London
Patrick Vieira reportedly set to replace Alberto Gilardino as Genoa manager
Flashback: Remembering the day that Pele scored his 1,000th career goal
Bayern's Palhinha ruled out for several weeks after picking up injury on international duty
Angel Di Maria beginning coaching courses as he plans for life after playing career
When is the Mashemeji derby between AFC Leopards & Gor Mahia and how can you watch?
Carsley certain that England have 'all the tools' to win a World Cup under Tuchel
Honduras sanctioned after beer can thrown by fan left Mexico coach with bleeding head
Most Read
Benin and Sudan book AFCON finals spots as Ghana, Nigeria and Tunisia all lose
Troost-Ekong out as Lookman & Hakimi make African Player of the Year final shortlist
Norway coach feels side aren't yet good enough to qualify for the World Cup
Rodrigo Bentancur handed seven-match ban for making racist remark about Son

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings