Morgan Rogers follows up England debut with new long-term Aston Villa contract

Young midfielder Morgan Rogers (22) has signed a new deal with Aston Villa.

The Premier League club have announced that the Englishman has put pen to paper on a deal that lasts until the summer of 2030

Rogers joined Villa in January from Middlesbrough and has since established himself as a key player for manager Unai Emery.

So far this season he has registered three goals and three assists and has been handed his England debut as a result, coming off the bench against both Greece and Ireland.