Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Nunez and Salah do the damage as Liverpool go five points clear with Aston Villa win

Nunez and Salah do the damage as Liverpool go five points clear with Aston Villa win

Ryan Fisher
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Aston Villa
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Aston VillaPeter Byrne / PA Images / Profimedia
Liverpool extended their lead at the Premier League summit to five points by beating Aston Villa 2-0 at Anfield - their sixth victory in seven home league meetings.

One of the toughest away assignments in world football came at a poor time for Unai Emery’s men, who arrived on Merseyside after suffering three successive defeats across as many competitions.

There was no sign of an inferiority complex in the visitors’ play during a lively opening quarter-hour, though they were caught cold from their own corner on 20 minutes as Liverpool drew first blood.

Virgil van Dijk triggered the breakaway, feeding Mohamed Salah, who was hauled down by the retreating Leon Bailey, only for Darwin Nunez to pounce on the loose ball and round Emiliano Martinez and finish from a tight angle.

Arne Slot’s men suffered a blow after going ahead with Trent Alexander-Arnold forced off injured, and Ollie Watkins nearly capitalised on a rare moment of disorganisation among the hosts’ defenders, but he could only drag his shot wide.

Opposite number Nunez then fluffed his lines by firing high and wide on another breakaway, before Liverpool were indebted to stand-in goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher for a fine pair of reflex saves to keep out headers from Amadou Onana and Diego Carlos.

Match stats
Match statsOpta by StatsPerform

While the hosts held a lead, the threat Villa posed was all too clear to an anxious Anfield crowd, whose nerves weren’t helped when Morgan Rogers spurned a presentable chance within a minute of the restart.

The home faithful duly rallied, and they were nearly rewarded immediately as Andrew Robertson’s cross found Nunez, but the Uruguayan headed wide of the near post.

It was the travelling contingent up in arms on the hour though, as they were left aggrieved at not winning a penalty when Conor Bradley pulled Pau Torres’ shirt to bring the Spaniard to the ground from a set-piece.

A string of substitutions stemmed the flow of attacks at both ends, yet with Villa primed to pile on the pressure going into the closing stages, it was Liverpool who delivered a sucker punch to seal victory.

It was another lightning break that carved the Villa defence open, as Carlos’ header was intercepted by Salah, who raced away to slot past Martinez and score for the eighth time in 10 meetings with the Villans.

Slot therefore becomes just the fourth manager in Premier League history to win nine of his first 11 games in the dugout, while Villa lose a fourth game in succession to mark an unhappy 100th match at the helm for Emery.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Click here to see all the stats of the match.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLiverpoolAston VillaDarwin NunezMohamed Salah
Related Articles
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery aiming high despite slump in form
Who's Missing: Arsenal's Rice a doubt for Chelsea, Man City without Stones & Dias
Arsenal and Manchester City look to recover after league blips as title race hots up
Show more
Football
FlashFocus: 'Bad boy' Arnautovic still remains player to fear as reputation improves
Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury casts shadow over Liverpool's win over Villa
Melbourne's Kisnorbo not letting Victory's best start in a decade get to his head
Atlanta United knock Lionel Messi's Inter Miami out of MLS playoffs
Juventus coach Thiago Motta states club 'deserved to win' after Turin derby victory
New York City advance to MLS playoffs semi-finals with nail-biting win over Cincinnati
Guardiola hopes Manchester City can 'clear heads' and come back stronger after break
Lee and Barcola bag braces as PSG defeat Angers to maintain lead in Ligue 1
Football Tracker: Liverpool defeat Aston Villa as Juventus and PSG pick up wins
Updated
Most Read
Football Tracker: Liverpool defeat Aston Villa as Juventus and PSG pick up wins
Gauff fights back to beat Zheng to WTA Finals title and record payout in Riyadh
Alexander Ovechkin Goal Tracker: Capitals star closing in on Gretzky's record
Guardiola left confused by undercooked Grealish's England call-up

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings