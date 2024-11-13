Morgan Rogers heaps praise on Unai Emery and family for 'dream' England call-up

Aston Villa starlet Morgan Rogers (22) is over the moon after being called up to the England squad which he says is down to support from his family and manager Unai Emery (53).

The Three Lions face Greece and the Republic of Ireland in the UEFA Nations League this week with a squad that includes Rogers for the first time after an impressive season so far at Villa.

Rogers stayed humble after receiving the call from interim manager Lee Carsley and thanked his family for their ever-present support throughout his career so far.

"It's what you work for, and what you dream of when you're younger - just being in this position - but I won't stop, I'll keep going. I want to go to that next level. I want to keep progressing and keep developing.

"It's a proud moment for me and especially for my family as well. It's a nice call to make to your family, telling them. They're just immensely proud and happy for me.

"They've been by my side from the start, taking me to games when I was younger. Now, they still come to pretty much every game regardless of where it is.

"I wouldn't be the person or the player I am if it wasn't for them. I am a big family person, so that's massive for me, that I can make them proud and give them something back for everything they've done for me over the years. No doubt they'll be at both (England) games, 100%."

Emery has been the manager to give Rogers a chance this season and without him, the England nod may never have come. He opened up about his support and their relationship this season.

"Not just me, I think any player would say that trust from a manager is the most important thing, and he (Emery) gave me that, from minute one.

"He threw me in at the deep end when people were injured last season, and gave me a chance to shine and develop, and to become the person I am now. He's always on top of me to get to that level and to maintain the level.

"When you have that person behind you, and you're on the pitch and you know that he's there for you and he's always going to push you and demand more from you, it gives you that extra motivation, and something from within to just push yourself and impress.

"He demands and pushes me every day, and so do the players. I've got players around me that push me every day to improve and get better, and consistency is the most important thing.