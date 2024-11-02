Advertisement
Newcastle deal massive blow to Arsenal title chances with impressive victory

Jon Radcliffe
Alexander Isak of Newcastle United scores his team's first goal
Alexander Isak of Newcastle United scores his team's first goalStu Forster / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
Arsenal are now without a win in three Premier League (PL) games as they were defeated 1-0 by Newcastle United at St. James’ Park.

The opening nine matchdays of the season were somewhat mixed for the hosts, winning, drawing, and losing three games apiece.

However, a win in midweek against Chelsea to reach the EFL Cup quarter-finals, coupled with an Arsenal outfit struggling to find their best form as opposition, will have given Newcastle the confidence to prevail in front of their own supporters here.

That belief was backed up as they took the lead inside 15 minutes courtesy of a clinical link-up between Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak.

The former’s sumptuous first-time cross was begging to be met, and the Swede obliged as he powered a header beyond David Raya. Arsenal – still without captain Martin Ødegaard – initially offered little in the way of a response. 

Bukayo Saka did head narrowly wide when found at the back post before Lewis Hall needed to block Mikel Merino’s close-range effort from rippling the back of the net, but the Magpies were ultimately comfortable as they entered the break with the advantage.

There was little difference after the interval, with the hosts holding their guests at arm’s length. If anything, Newcastle looked more like extending their lead, as former Arsenal player Joe Willock fired over from inside the box and Raya parried Isak’s drive from outside the area to safety.

In a bid to give his side extra impetus, Mikel Arteta introduced 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri, but it didn’t have the desired effect even as Arsenal dominated possession.

Match stats
Match stats

All in all, Eddie Howe could hardly have hoped for a more serene afternoon given the level of his side’s opponents. This is an important result for Newcastle, who finally end a run of six PL matches without a win.

Meanwhile, Arteta and Co. will be bitterly disappointed to come away from the north-east empty-handed, especially considering it deals another significant blow to their title hopes – Manchester City and Liverpool can now move eight and seven points above them respectively.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueArsenalNewcastle Utd
