Scores
News
More
  Flashscore News
  Football
  Premier League
Arsenal boss Arteta excited ahead of crucial clash with 'fantastic' Newcastle

Reuters
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel ArtetaAction Images via Reuters / Craig Brough
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (42) said on Friday he was looking forward to Saturday's Premier League match at Newcastle United but stressed he had moved on from the off-field controversies that marred previous meetings between the sides.

Arteta found himself in hot water after two of his last four league matches against Newcastle, beginning with a goalless draw in the 2022/23 season after which he was criticised for his behaviour on the touchline.

The Spaniard was then charged with misconduct last term after slamming the match officials following a controversial goal in a 1-0 defeat by Eddie Howe's side.

"On the touchline, I haven't got to the point I go into meditating mode. Maybe I should. When they change the rules about certain behaviours we need to adapt and that's what I've tried to do," Arteta told reporters on Friday.

"I don't want to miss any games. I can't promise that if we score a goal I won't jump up and down on the touchline. So far it has worked."

Asked about his comments regarding the officials, Arteta said: "That's part of the past and the situation that happened that you learn from, you take a lot of positives as well. We've moved on... They're (officials) certainly trying their best."

Arsenal in the standings
Arsenal, who are in third place with 18 points from nine matches, will hope to keep up their title challenge with a win at 12th-placed Newcastle, but Arteta insisted the Tyneside outfit are much better than their league position indicates.

"They are a fantastic team, really well coached. They are super intense, great stadium to play in. Looking forward to it," he told reporters.

Arsenal will be without the injured Riccardo Calafiori, while fellow defenders Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes are doubts.

Arteta added that Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard, who has been sidelined since September with an ankle injury, will also be missing against Newcastle but is closing in on a return.

"Now is the stage he's going to start to do certain work with us. Let's see how he deals with pain, is his movement natural enough. He's physically at the level that requires him to compete," Arteta said.

"With the work rate and hours he's put in, I'd be surprised if the moment he starts training with us we don't say, 'he looks ready'. Hopefully soon."

The Spaniard also paid tribute to the victims of the devastating flash floods in eastern Spain in which at least 158 people have been killed, adding: "I want to send our thoughts, support and sympathy."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueArsenalMikel ArtetaRiccardo CalafioriGabriel MagalhaesBen WhiteMartin OdegaardNewcastle Utd
