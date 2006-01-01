Advertisement
  4. Newcastle's Howe believes St James' Park exit would feel like 'betrayal'

Howe isn't keen on a proposed stadium move
Howe isn't keen on a proposed stadium moveGeorge Wood / Getty Images via AFP
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe (46) said it would feel like a "betrayal" to leave the club's historic St James' Park stadium as the owners attempt to compete with European football's elite.

The Magpies said this week they will make a decision early next year on the findings of a feasibility study commissioned to assess the merits of redeveloping the current 52,000-seat stadium or building a new venue.

St James' Park has been Newcastle's home since 1892 and is one of English football's most iconic venues.

"My natural instinct was always to stay at St James' Park," Howe said on the eve of his team's Premier League match against Everton.

"It's an incredible place to play football, it's our home, so to think about moving somewhere else feels a little bit of a betrayal to somewhere that's served us so well.

But Howe, who arrived in 2021 after a Saudi-backed takeover, admitted the club needs to boost its income if they are to compete at the top table.

"We are well aware that as a football club, we need to increase our revenue, so people with more brain cells will make the decision for the benefit of the long-term future of the football club, and that's always the most important thing," he said.

"I could be swayed, but just my natural instinct is to want to stay."

Newcastle's owners made bold predictions when they took over, saying they were targeting the Premier League title within five to 10 years.

However, despite deep pockets, they have been forced to operate within strict profitability and sustainability rules that limit spending.

"At the time, I don't think the statements were rash," said Howe. "There was a feeling the club at that stage really could invest what it wanted.

"There is no guarantee that even with that investment you will win things, we all know that. But it gives you a much better chance.

"Since then, there has been a real tightening of the rules, so it is unfair to judge them by those comments with the changing of the rules.

"Now it has become, I wouldn't say impossible, but it has become very, very difficult to achieve what they initially thought they could achieve through no fault of their own."

