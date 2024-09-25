Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Eddie Howe demands Newcastle response after Fulham loss led to 'honest conversations'

Eddie Howe demands Newcastle response after Fulham loss led to 'honest conversations'

Eddie Howe after Newcastle's defeat to Fulham
Eddie Howe after Newcastle's defeat to FulhamAction Images via Reuters / John Sibley
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said he had some honest conversations with his team after they suffered a 3-1 defeat at Fulham last week and he is looking for a positive response when they host champions Manchester City on Saturday.

Sixth-placed Newcastle, who could be without striker Alexander Isak against City due to a broken toe, suffered their first loss in the campaign at Craven Cottage last weekend and Howe said that led to an honest look at their shortcomings.

Newcastle's midweek League Cup fixture at AFC Wimbledon was rescheduled due to flooding at Wimbledon's home ground and the postponement gave them some valuable extra time to train.

"We've had two really good days where we've gone to work with the team to try and solve some of the issues from the Fulham game," Howe told reporters on Friday.

"We reviewed and we didn't like ourselves. Some honest conversations this week and hopefully a response... that internal reflection can be really healthy."

Howe wants his side to show courage on the ball when going forward.

"We have to carry a threat. We have to be an attacking force, brave with the ball as well," he said.

The manager said it was possible for Isak, who suffered a broken toe earlier this month, to play with the injury, but the Sweden international was a doubt for Saturday.

"It’s one that can be managed and played with (provided) he can tolerate the pain levels, and that will have no long-term risks... let's see how he is today," he added.

Howe said that Newcastle, who have 10 points, three behind leaders City, from five matches, will do their best to make things difficult for the champions.

"Everyone will be highly motivated for the match, the crowd will be really there for us if we can inspire them," he added.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballEddie HoweAlexander IsakNewcastle UtdManchester CityPremier League
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Odegaard out with De Bruyne a doubt for big title clash
Alexander Isak doubtful for Fulham clash as Sandro Tonali pushes for Newcastle start
Who's Missing: Odegaard and Rice out of huge North London derby clash
Show more
Football
Who's Missing: Raya a concern for Arsenal against Leicester
'Honest' Enzo Maresca focused on keeping Chelsea stars happy
Updated
Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya an injury doubt for Leicester clash
Tottenham to make late call on captain Son for Manchester United clash
Barcelona's injury woes mount as Hansi Flick relies on experience for Osasuna clash
Guardiola confirms Manchester City's Rodri out for season after tearing ACL
Updated
Juventus boss Motta relishing return to old club Genoa to snap winless run
Barcelona to face Man City in Women's Champions League group stage
EXCLUSIVE: Anderlecht's Ashimeru on Kompany's influence, playing for Addo & his new hairstyle
Newcastle CEO Darren Eales to step down after cancer diagnosis
Most Read
Victor Osimhen shines as Galatasaray start Europa League charge with victory over PAOK
Man City secure 'first victory' in legal battle against Premier League
Napoli thrash Palermo to advance to Coppa Italia last 16 as McTominay gets on scoresheet
Coco Gauff hopes normal service resumes after coaching shuffle

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings