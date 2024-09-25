Eddie Howe demands Newcastle response after Fulham loss led to 'honest conversations'

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said he had some honest conversations with his team after they suffered a 3-1 defeat at Fulham last week and he is looking for a positive response when they host champions Manchester City on Saturday.

Sixth-placed Newcastle, who could be without striker Alexander Isak against City due to a broken toe, suffered their first loss in the campaign at Craven Cottage last weekend and Howe said that led to an honest look at their shortcomings.

Newcastle's midweek League Cup fixture at AFC Wimbledon was rescheduled due to flooding at Wimbledon's home ground and the postponement gave them some valuable extra time to train.

"We've had two really good days where we've gone to work with the team to try and solve some of the issues from the Fulham game," Howe told reporters on Friday.

"We reviewed and we didn't like ourselves. Some honest conversations this week and hopefully a response... that internal reflection can be really healthy."

Howe wants his side to show courage on the ball when going forward.

"We have to carry a threat. We have to be an attacking force, brave with the ball as well," he said.

The manager said it was possible for Isak, who suffered a broken toe earlier this month, to play with the injury, but the Sweden international was a doubt for Saturday.

"It’s one that can be managed and played with (provided) he can tolerate the pain levels, and that will have no long-term risks... let's see how he is today," he added.

Howe said that Newcastle, who have 10 points, three behind leaders City, from five matches, will do their best to make things difficult for the champions.

"Everyone will be highly motivated for the match, the crowd will be really there for us if we can inspire them," he added.

