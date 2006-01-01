Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Nottingham Forest confirm signing of Portuguese forward Jota Silva

Nottingham Forest confirm signing of Portuguese forward Jota Silva

Jota Silva signs for Forest
Profimedia
Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Jota Silva (25), with the Portuguese international signing a four-year deal.

The forward joins on his birthday, following a strong run of form back in his home country with Vitoria SC.

"We can see how excited Jota is to continue his career outside of Portugal, where he had such a strong period in the Primeira Liga with Vitoria SC, which resulted in his debut for the Portuguese national team in March," said director Ross Wilson.

The details of the deal have not been revealed, but Flashscore understands that Forest will pay seven million euros (£5.9m) for the winger, a sum that could reach 12 million euros (£10.1m) if Jota meets some performance-based add-ons.

It's believed that Vitoria SC could earn a further three million euros if Jota plays at least 15 games for Forest and a further two million if he hits the 10-goal mark.

Forward honoured in Guimarães

Jota Silva will be present at the D. Afonso Henriques stadium this evening, at the request of the player himself and the Nottigham board, to have the opportunity to say goodbye to supporters at the match between Vitoria SC and Floriana.

The forward won't be able to help the team on the pitch, of course, but he'll be in the stands showing his support.

Jota's numbers
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballSilva JotaNottinghamVitoria GuimaraesPremier LeagueTransfer News
