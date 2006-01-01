Centre-back Nikola Milenkovic joins Nottingham Forest from Fiorentina

Serbia centre-back Nikola Milenkovic (26) has joined Nottingham Forest on a five-year deal after a seven-year stay at Fiorentina, the Premier League side said on Thursday.

Milenkovic, who played all three of Serbia's matches at Euro 2024, has 57 international caps and made 216 Serie A appearances for Fiorentina, reaching the Europa Conference League final with them in May.

"We have long admired his performances with the Serbian national team, and in Serie A and European competitions for Fiorentina," Forest's chief football officer Ross Wilson said in a statement.

"He is a key part of our squad planning this summer and I know how enthusiastic he has been to join."

Forest host Bournemouth in their first Premier League match of the season on August 17th.