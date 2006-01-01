Southampton complete permanent signing of midfielder Flynn Downes from West Ham

Southampton complete permanent signing of midfielder Flynn Downes from West Ham

Flynn Downes in action for West Ham
Flynn Downes in action for West HamReuters
Southampton have completed the permanent signing of midfielder Flynn Downes (25) from West Ham United on a four-year contract, the promoted Premier League side said on Tuesday.

He spent last season on loan at St Mary's, playing a pivotal role in the team's promotion via the Championship playoffs.

He made 37 appearances, scored twice and provided three assists in all competitions. British media reported Southampton had agreed to pay around 18 million pounds to sign Downes.

"We're thrilled to bring Flynn back. It was a big priority for us this summer and to get it done early in pre-season is also really important for us," manager Russell Martin said.

"He was such an influential player for us last season, both on and off the pitch. He's a brilliant character, he's aggressive and physical in his play, technically excellent with the ball and a fantastic athlete too."

Downes returns to the Premier League after making 21 top-flight appearances for West Ham in the 2022-23 season.

"It feels so good, honestly. Walking in this morning, seeing a few familiar faces, it was a real pleasure," Downes said.

"Being a part of it last year, it was so good. The whole club, the people, I think everything about it is so special."

The former Swansea City player is the seventh signing in this transfer window for Southampton, who begin their Premier League campaign at Newcastle United on August 17th.

