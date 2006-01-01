West Ham sign defender Max Kilman from Wolves on seven-year deal

West Ham sign defender Max Kilman from Wolves on seven-year deal

Max Kilman in action for Wolves
Max Kilman in action for WolvesProfimedia
West Ham United have signed Maximilian Kilman (27) from Wolverhampton Wanderers with the English centre back signing a seven-year deal, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reports said the London side had paid 40 million pounds for the Wolves skipper who was on a contract until 2028.

The defender will be reunited with newly appointed coach Julen Lopetegui, who had been in charge of Wolves during the 2022-23 season and had handed Kilman the captain's armband.

"As soon as I was aware of the interest from the club, it was an opportunity I was keen to pursue, so I couldn't be more delighted to be here," Kilman said in a statement.

"I really enjoyed working with Julen during his time at Wolves – he's a top-class coach and someone I learned a lot from, and I am confident I will continue to improve as a player under his management here.

"West Ham is a massive club and I feel this is the natural next step forward in my career."

Kilman was one of three outfield players to play every minute across all 38 games in the Premier League last season.

