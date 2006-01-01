Wolves sign Norwegian forward Strand Larsen from Celta Vigo

Wolves sign Norwegian forward Strand Larsen from Celta Vigo

Jorgen Strand Larsen spent two seasons at Celta Vigo
Jorgen Strand Larsen spent two seasons at Celta VigoReuters
Norway forward Jorgen Strand Larsen (24) has joined Wolverhampton Wanderers on a one-year loan from Celta Vigo with an option to automatically make it a permanent move, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Strand Larsen was Celta's top scorer in LaLiga last season with 13 goals. He has played 14 matches for Norway, scoring three goals.

"Everyone knows that bringing in a number nine was really important to us ... and Jorgen was our number one target for the position," Wolves' sporting director Matt Hobbs said in a statement.

"Although he’s still young ... still developing, he’s shown that he can score goals and puts a lot of work."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLarsen Jorgen StrandCelta VigoWolvesTransfer News
