Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper piles the pressure on referees' body

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper piles the pressure on referees' body
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper piles the pressure on referees' body
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper thanks supporters after the match
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper thanks supporters after the match
Reuters
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper (43) said officials had failed to get the key decisions right once again on Sunday, as criticism of referees' body PGMOL following a succession of controversial calls showed no signs of tapering off.

VAR officials Darren England and Dan Cook were replaced for two games after Liverpool wrongly had a goal disallowed in their 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, with PGMOL saying the decision was a result of "a significant error".

Liverpool said "sporting integrity has been undermined" by the VAR mistake.

With officials under even more scrutiny on Sunday, Cooper was upset with the decision to send Moussa Niakhate off in their 1-1 draw with Brentford.

"With it being the only Premier League game of the day, the PGMOL needed a real clean day and unfortunately they have got the opposite," said Cooper.

"We all want referees to be at the right level and help them but they have to help themselves. The last thing they needed was talking points about refereeing decisions."

Brentford manager Thomas Frank was unhappy his side's penalty claims were not backed up by VAR, particularly an incident in the second half when Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner escaped punishment for a challenge on forward Yoane Wissa.

"The two handballs, some managers would claim them as penalties, I won't, but I would really hate it if they were given against me," he said.

"The Wissa one is a clear penalty, though. You can't go through the man, so unfortunately, that's a mistake from VAR."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueNottinghamLiverpoolBrentfordTottenham
Related Articles
Who's missing: Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice doubtful for Gunners' next match
Liverpool face their toughest test at boyhood fan Ange Postecoglou's Spurs
Who's missing: Eleven players sidelined for Manchester United against Burnley
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Chelsea look for important win at Fulham, Sassuolo aim to keep momentum
Updated
Victor Osimhen proclaims love for Napoli fans after TikTok row
Liverpool say VAR error at Spurs undermined sporting integrity
Atletico come from behind to squeeze past courageous Cadiz
Lukaku and Pellegrini lead Roma to hard-fought win over Frosinone
Chelsea down Spurs, Arsenal lose to Liverpool as WSL kicks off
Atalanta and Juventus draw blanks in Serie A stalemate
Brentford earn point away from home after second-half Forest equaliser
Host of PSG players apologise and show regret for anti-Marseille chants
Most Read
Ajax match abandoned after opposition goalkeeper knocked out and resuscitated on pitch
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
RKC goalkeeper Vaessen recovering after being knocked out in Ajax clash
Football Tracker: Chelsea look for important win at Fulham, Sassuolo aim to keep momentum

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings