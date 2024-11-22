Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo (50) said he is not surprised by their flying start to the Premier League season despite finishing just above the relegation zone in the previous campaign.

Forest, who finished 17th of the league's 20 teams last term, have 19 points after 11 games and trail third-placed Chelsea and fourth-placed Arsenal on goal difference.

Unbeaten away from home this campaign, Forest next take a trip to face Arsenal at the Emirates on Saturday.

"What I expect and what the players give to us is total commitment to do things right. From the outside it can be surprising but for us? No," Nuno told reporters on Thursday.

"We work every day with them, we know the quality and talent they have, we demand a lot from them but we have to stay humble and realise it's a very long and tough season."

Forest stunned leaders Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield in September and will eye another huge upset when they take on last season's runners-up Arsenal.

"We're going to face a good, tough team. We're going to compete doing the things we want, but it's going to be a tough game," the Portuguese manager added.