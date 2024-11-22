Who's Missing: Bentancur banned & Van de Ven a doubt for Spurs' trip to Manchester City
Spurs are also likely to be without prized defender Micky Van de Ven, while Guardiola's side boasts a relatively clean bill of health but are still without Ballon d'Or winner Rodri and Ruben Dias as they seek to stop their woeful run of form.
Elsewhere, Reece James has suffered yet another injury setback that has ruled him out of Chelsea's fixture at Leicester, while Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is still sweating on the fitness of key players Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossand for their match with in-form Nottingham Forest.
Ruben Amorim makes his bow as Manchester United manager in Sunday's clash with the Tractor Boys but will be without a trio of defensive names for the outing.
Find out who's missing and who's doubtful as the Premier League returns to kick off a packed winter schedule this weekend:
Leicester vs Chelsea
WON'T PLAY
Buonanotte F. | Yellow Cards
Fatawu I. | Knee Injury
Opoku N. | Broken Leg
Pereira R. | Thigh Injury
Stolarczyk J. | Ankle Injury
James R. | Injury
Kellyman O. | Muscle Injury
DOUBTS
Ayew J. | Knee Injury
Daka P. | Ankle Injury
De Cordova-Reid B. | Calf Injury
Vardy J. | Back Injury
Fofana W. | Knee Injury
Lavia R. | Muscle Injury
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
WON'T PLAY
Calafiori R. | Knee Injury
Tomiyasu T. | Knee Injury
White B. | Knee Injury
Sangare I. | Lacking Match Fitness
DOUBTS
Rice D. | Finger Injury
Saka B. | Injury
Trossard L. | Injury
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
WON'T PLAY
Kamara B. | Muscle Injury
Konsa E. | Hip Injury
Maatsen I. I. | Knock
Onana A. | Foot Injury
Torres P. | Muscle Injury
Eze E. | Thigh Injury
Holding R. | Lacking Match Fitness
Kamada D. | Red Card
Lerma J. | Thigh Injury
Matheus Franca | Muscle Injury
Nketiah E. | Thigh Injury
Riad C. | Knee Injury
Wharton A. | Groin Injury
DOUBTS
Ward J. | Injury
Bournemouth vs Brighton
WON'T PLAY
Adams T. | Back Injury
Araujo J. | Thigh Injury
Christie R. | Yellow Cards
Ouattara Da. | Injury
Scott A. | Knee Injury
Sinisterra L. | Injury
March S. | Knee Injury
DOUBTS
Semenyo A. | Knee Injury
Dunk L. | Calf Injury
Hinshelwood J. | Knee Injury
Lamptey T. | Calf Injury
O'Riley M. | Ankle Injury
Webster A. | Muscle Injury
Everton vs Brentford
WON'T PLAY
Broja A. | Calf Injury
Garner J. | Lower Back Injury
Iroegbunam T. | Ankle Injury
Ajer K. | Foot Injury
Dasilva J. | Knee Injury
Henry R. | Knee Injury
Hickey A. | Thigh Injury
Thiago I. | Knee Injury
DOUBTS
Coleman S. | Thigh Injury
McNeil D. | Knee Injury
Fulham vs Wolves
WON'T PLAY
None
Chiwome L. | Ankle Injury
Gonzalez E. | Knee Injury
Kalajdzic S. | Knee Injury
Mosquera Y. | Knee Injury
Traore B. | Knee Injury
DOUBTS
Meupiyou B. | Injury
Manchester City vs Tottenham
WON'T PLAY
Akanji M. | Groin Injury
Ake N. | Thigh Injury
Doku J. | Muscle Injury
Foden P. | Knock
Grealish J. | Injury
Nunes M. | Injury
Stones J. | Ankle Injury
Bentancur R. | Suspended
Odobert W. | Thigh Injury
Richarlison | Thigh Injury
van de Ven M. | Thigh Injury
DOUBTS
Spence D. | Groin Injury
Werner T. | Muscle Injury
Southampton vs Liverpool
WON'T PLAY
Bazunu G. | Achilles Tendon Injury
Bednarek J. | Knee Injury
Downes F. | Knock
Ramsdale A. | Finger Injury
Diogo Jota | Chest Injury
DOUBTS
Alexander-Arnold T. | Thigh Injury
Ipswich vs Manchester United
WON'T PLAY
Donacien J. | Groin Injury
Ogbene C. | Calf Injury
Lindelof V. | Muscle Injury
Shaw L. | Health problems
Yoro L. | Ankle Injury
DOUBTS
Broadhead N. | Groin Injury
Burns W. | Knock
Malacia T. | Lacking Match Fitness
Martinez Li. | Back Injury
Newcastle vs West Ham
WON'T PLAY
TBD
TBD