Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur begins his seven-match ban for an alleged racial slur against teammate and club captain Son Heung-min as the north Londoners aim to bounce back from their disappointing defeat to Ipswich with a trip to Manchester City.

Spurs are also likely to be without prized defender Micky Van de Ven, while Guardiola's side boasts a relatively clean bill of health but are still without Ballon d'Or winner Rodri and Ruben Dias as they seek to stop their woeful run of form.

Elsewhere, Reece James has suffered yet another injury setback that has ruled him out of Chelsea's fixture at Leicester, while Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is still sweating on the fitness of key players Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossand for their match with in-form Nottingham Forest.

Ruben Amorim makes his bow as Manchester United manager in Sunday's clash with the Tractor Boys but will be without a trio of defensive names for the outing.

Find out who's missing and who's doubtful as the Premier League returns to kick off a packed winter schedule this weekend:

WON'T PLAY

Leicester

Buonanotte F. | Yellow Cards

Fatawu I. | Knee Injury

Opoku N. | Broken Leg

Pereira R. | Thigh Injury

Stolarczyk J. | Ankle Injury

Chelsea

James R. | Injury

Kellyman O. | Muscle Injury

DOUBTS

Ayew J. | Knee Injury

Daka P. | Ankle Injury

De Cordova-Reid B. | Calf Injury

Vardy J. | Back Injury

Fofana W. | Knee Injury

Lavia R. | Muscle Injury

WON'T PLAY

Arsenal

Calafiori R. | Knee Injury

Tomiyasu T. | Knee Injury

White B. | Knee Injury

Nottingham Forest

Danilo | Ankle Injury

Sangare I. | Lacking Match Fitness

DOUBTS

Rice D. | Finger Injury

Saka B. | Injury

Trossard L. | Injury

WON'T PLAY

Aston Villa

Kamara B. | Muscle Injury

Konsa E. | Hip Injury

Maatsen I. I. | Knock

Onana A. | Foot Injury

Torres P. | Muscle Injury

Crystal Palace

Eze E. | Thigh Injury

Holding R. | Lacking Match Fitness

Kamada D. | Red Card

Lerma J. | Thigh Injury

Matheus Franca | Muscle Injury

Nketiah E. | Thigh Injury

Riad C. | Knee Injury

Wharton A. | Groin Injury

DOUBTS

Ward J. | Injury

WON'T PLAY

Bournemouth

Adams T. | Back Injury

Araujo J. | Thigh Injury

Christie R. | Yellow Cards

Ouattara Da. | Injury

Scott A. | Knee Injury

Sinisterra L. | Injury

Brighton

March S. | Knee Injury

DOUBTS

Semenyo A. | Knee Injury

Dunk L. | Calf Injury

Hinshelwood J. | Knee Injury

Lamptey T. | Calf Injury

O'Riley M. | Ankle Injury

Webster A. | Muscle Injury

WON'T PLAY

Everton

Broja A. | Calf Injury

Garner J. | Lower Back Injury

Brentford

Iroegbunam T. | Ankle Injury

Ajer K. | Foot Injury

Dasilva J. | Knee Injury

Henry R. | Knee Injury

Hickey A. | Thigh Injury

Thiago I. | Knee Injury

DOUBTS

Coleman S. | Thigh Injury

McNeil D. | Knee Injury

WON'T PLAY

Fulham

None

Wolves

Chiwome L. | Ankle Injury

Gonzalez E. | Knee Injury

Kalajdzic S. | Knee Injury

Mosquera Y. | Knee Injury

Traore B. | Knee Injury

DOUBTS

Meupiyou B. | Injury

WON'T PLAY

Manchester City

Akanji M. | Groin Injury

Ake N. | Thigh Injury

Doku J. | Muscle Injury

Foden P. | Knock

Grealish J. | Injury

Nunes M. | Injury

Stones J. | Ankle Injury

Tottenham

Bentancur R. | Suspended

Odobert W. | Thigh Injury

Richarlison | Thigh Injury

van de Ven M. | Thigh Injury

DOUBTS

Spence D. | Groin Injury

Werner T. | Muscle Injury

WON'T PLAY

Southampton

Bazunu G. | Achilles Tendon Injury

Bednarek J. | Knee Injury

Downes F. | Knock

Ramsdale A. | Finger Injury

Liverpool

Diogo Jota | Chest Injury

DOUBTS

Alexander-Arnold T. | Thigh Injury

WON'T PLAY

Ipswich

Donacien J. | Groin Injury

Ogbene C. | Calf Injury

Manchester United

Lindelof V. | Muscle Injury

Shaw L. | Health problems

Yoro L. | Ankle Injury

DOUBTS

Broadhead N. | Groin Injury

Burns W. | Knock

Malacia T. | Lacking Match Fitness

Martinez Li. | Back Injury

WON'T PLAY

Newcastle

West Ham

