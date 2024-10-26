Advertisement
  4. Obi-Martin hits stunning 14-minute hat-trick on Man Utd academy debut

Obi-Martin hits stunning 14-minute hat-trick on Man Utd academy debut

Paul Vegas
Manchester United signed Chido Obi-Martin (L) from Arsenal
Manchester United signed Chido Obi-Martin (L) from Arsenal Micah Crook / PPAUK / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Chido Obi-Martin has scored a hat-trick on full debut for Manchester United Under-18s.

The 16-year-old joined United from Arsenal earlier this month and made his debut as a substitute last week.

Today, Obi-Martin made a first start for his new club in their 6-0 win against Nottingham Forest.

And it was the centre-forward who dominated the scoresheet with a 14-minute hat-trick.

His first goal came from capitalising on a Forest defensive error after just 20 seconds.

He then scored from the edge of Forest's penalty area on five minutes and completed his treble in the 14th minute with a first-time finish from close range.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueChidozie ObiManchester UnitedNottinghamManchester United U18Nottingham U18
