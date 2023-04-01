Officials excluded from upcoming Premier League fixtures after penalty error

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Sasa Kalajdzic remonstrates with referee Simon Hooper after the match
Reuters
Simon Hooper, Michael Salisbury and Richard West will not officiate Premier League games this coming weekend after Wolverhampton Wanderers had a penalty appeal turned down in their defeat by Manchester United on Monday.

Wolves were convinced they should have had a penalty in added time after United goalkeeper Andre Onana clattered into Sasa Kalajdzic in trying to deal with a cross.

The match ended in a 1-0 loss for Wolves. Hooper was the on-field referee and Salisbury and West were tasked with Video Assistant Referee (VAR) duties.

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil said the referees' failure to award a spot-kick had highlighted a grey area in how VAR is used and that referees manager Jon Moss had apologised to him for the error.

"Jon Moss said it was a blatant penalty and should have been given - fair play to him, he apologised," O'Neil told reporters.

"... But fair play to Jon for coming out and saying it was a clear and obvious error - he couldn't believe the on-field referee didn't give it and can't believe VAR didn't intervene.

"It probably made me feel worse, actually, because you know you are right. Live, I was told they didn't think it was a clear and obvious error."

Salisbury was also dropped for a round of fixtures in April after Brighton were denied a penalty in a 2-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur.

