  Pep Guardiola 'happy' Manchester City hearing finally set to start

Pep Guardiola 'happy' Manchester City hearing finally set to start

Guardiola says he is "looking forward to the decision"Profimedia
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he is pleased that the club's long-awaited hearing into 115 charges brought by the Premier League is set to start on Monday.

City face 80 breaches of financial rules between 2009 and 2018, plus a further 35 of failing to cooperate with a Premier League investigation.

The English champions stand accused of failing to provide accurate financial information between 2009 and 2018, including revenue from sponsors and salary details of managers and players.

City have vehemently denied any wrongdoing and Guardiola has backed his superiors when pressed about the charges in the past.

"Start soon, and hopefully finish soon," Guardiola said of the hearing at his pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of Brentford's trip to the Etihad. "I am looking forward to the decision.

"I'm happy it's starting on Monday. I know there will be more rumours, new specialists about the sentences.

"We're going to see. I know what people are looking forward to, what they expect. I know what I read for many, many years. Everybody is innocent until guilt is proven. So we'll see."

If found guilty on some or all of the charges, City face a severe points deduction and possibly even expulsion from the Premier League.

The hearing is set to last at least two months, with a decision not expected until 2025.

The Premier League brought the charges in February 2023 but there has been a lengthy wait for the case to proceed before an independent commission.

In the meantime, City have lifted two more Premier League titles and the club's first-ever Champions League last year.

Since a 2008 takeover from Sheikh Mansour, a member of the United Arab Emirates royal family, City have been transformed into the dominant force in English football.

They have won eight of the last 13 Premier League titles, including a record four consecutive league crowns in the past four seasons.

