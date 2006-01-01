Postecoglou delighted with leadership of Spurs trio in West Ham win

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou (59) was delighted with the leadership his players showed for their rout of West Ham on Saturday.

Dejan Kulusevski, Yves Bissouma and Son Heung-min all struck in the 4-1 win.

Postecoglou said, "Absolutely. Deki is captain of Sweden, Biss is captain of his (nation). As I said the other day, it's not just about one or two. It was good to get the real captain out there and fair to say great to get Sonny out there. He's obviously a quality player and we saw that with his finish.

"I just thought it was a real strong overall performance and it needed to show us to show various facets which is probably the most pleasing thing.

"When you look at their midfield they have guys like (Tomas) Soucek who is a big, physical presence and (Lucas) Paqueta and (Guido) Rodriguez who is technically quite good. You need to win that battle because if they get it to their front players under control then they are really threatening and all three of them are quick and dynamic.

"We needed to stop it at the source so to speak and I thought we did that really well. I said it was a bit of an arm wrestle at the start but I thought we maintained our intensity and eventually broke them."