Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Postecoglou delighted with leadership of Spurs trio in West Ham win

Postecoglou delighted with leadership of Spurs trio in West Ham win

Spurs picked up a huge win over London rivals West Ham
Spurs picked up a huge win over London rivals West HamBenjamin Cremel / AFP
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou (59) was delighted with the leadership his players showed for their rout of West Ham on Saturday.

Dejan Kulusevski, Yves Bissouma and Son Heung-min all struck in the 4-1 win.

Postecoglou said, "Absolutely. Deki is captain of Sweden, Biss is captain of his (nation). As I said the other day, it's not just about one or two. It was good to get the real captain out there and fair to say great to get Sonny out there. He's obviously a quality player and we saw that with his finish.

"I just thought it was a real strong overall performance and it needed to show us to show various facets which is probably the most pleasing thing.

"When you look at their midfield they have guys like (Tomas) Soucek who is a big, physical presence and (Lucas) Paqueta and (Guido) Rodriguez who is technically quite good. You need to win that battle because if they get it to their front players under control then they are really threatening and all three of them are quick and dynamic.

"We needed to stop it at the source so to speak and I thought we did that really well. I said it was a bit of an arm wrestle at the start but I thought we maintained our intensity and eventually broke them." 

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueYves BissoumaDejan KulusevskiHeung-Min SonTottenhamWest Ham
Related Articles
Joyful Son Heung-min relishes return from injury in Spurs win
Spurs stage thrilling second-half comeback to stun 10-man West Ham United
Ange Postecoglou urges inconsistent Spurs to be 'relentless' and change perceptions
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Kvaratskhelia fires Napoli ahead at Empoli as busy Sunday gets underway
Updated
French football league condemns homophobic chants at PSG match
Rice insists title contenders Arsenal must stop the 'silly' red cards
Ayew hails Leicester spirit for comeback win against Southampton
Brazil star Neymar returns to Al Hilal training after injury layoff
Aston Villa striving for consistency after best start to season in 26 years, says Emery
EXCLUSIVE: Ken Kenyatta first casualty as Kakamega Homeboyz fire under-performing coach
EXCLUSIVE: Australia's Genreau on life in Ligue 1 and beating Argentina at the Olympics
Thiago Motta wants more determined Juventus after late Lazio victory
Most Read
Football Tracker: Kvaratskhelia fires Napoli ahead at Empoli as busy Sunday gets underway
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Alcaraz to win Six Kings Slam, Djokovic defeats Nadal
'Don't leave tennis': Djokovic asks Nadal to delay retirement after Saudi showdown
Kenya’s Rising Stars write history by qualifying for the 2025 U20 AFCON

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings