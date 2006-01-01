Premier League Player of the Week: Diaz excels against poor Man Utd

Luis Diaz (27) is our Premier League Player of the Week after picking up an 8.8 player rating during Liverpool's 3-0 win against Manchester United.

The Colombian netted twice during the first half at Old Trafford, first heading in from close range before angling an inch-perfect strike inside the near post for his second.

Diaz's brace continues a strong run of form since the start of the campaign, building on a goal and assist against Brentford last weekend.

His performance earned him the highest rating of any player across the third round of Premier League fixtures, just pipping teammate Mohamed Salah and Manchester City hat-trick hero Erling Haaland.

Liverpool now have a two-week break due to the international break and are next in action against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, September 15th.