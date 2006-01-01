Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Premier League Player of the Week: Diaz excels against poor Man Utd

Premier League Player of the Week: Diaz excels against poor Man Utd

Diaz has enjoyed a strong start to the 2024/25 season
Diaz has enjoyed a strong start to the 2024/25 seasonAFP / PAUL ELLIS / Marek Kratochvil
Luis Diaz (27) is our Premier League Player of the Week after picking up an 8.8 player rating during Liverpool's 3-0 win against Manchester United.

The Colombian netted twice during the first half at Old Trafford, first heading in from close range before angling an inch-perfect strike inside the near post for his second.

Diaz's brace continues a strong run of form since the start of the campaign, building on a goal and assist against Brentford last weekend.

His performance earned him the highest rating of any player across the third round of Premier League fixtures, just pipping teammate Mohamed Salah and Manchester City hat-trick hero Erling Haaland.

Diaz v Man Utd
Diaz v Man UtdOpta by StatsPerform / AFP / PAUL ELLIS

Liverpool now have a two-week break due to the international break and are next in action against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, September 15th.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLuis DiazLiverpoolFeatures
Related Articles
Premier League Team of the Week: Liverpool stars shine in big win
Premier League Team of the Week: Romero, Diaz and Palmer star as the goals fly in
Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz help Arne Slot to maiden Anfield victory with Liverpool
Show more
Football
Winners and losers: Mbappe shines at the Bernabeu as Liverpool put Ten Hag under pressure
Joshua Kimmich named new Germany captain after Ilkay Gundogan's retirement
Luciano Spalletti vows to build a new Italy after EURO 2024 disappointment
Ten Hag back under pressure at Man Utd after brutal reality check
Solbakken set to step down as Norway boss after 2026 World Cup campaign
Team of the Week: Raphinha has game to remember as Wirtz stars despite Leverkusen loss
EXCLUSIVE: Nottingham Forest’s Awoniyi says Osimhen 'deserves the best' amidst transfer saga
Brighton defender van Hecke gets first Dutch call-up after Van De Ven injury
Most Read
Football Tracker: Real Madrid & PSG notch wins, Juventus & Roma play out draw
Mbappe's first LaLiga goals fire Real Madrid past Betis and back to winning ways
Champion Gauff knocked out of US Open by Navarro after serving horror show
Salah pressures Liverpool over contract talks after downing Manchester United

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings