  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Premier League Player of the Week: Madueke slams hat-trick at Wolves

Premier League Player of the Week: Madueke slams hat-trick at Wolves

Chelsea's Noni Madueke celebrates against Wolves
Chelsea's Noni Madueke celebrates against Wolves
After his quick-fire hat-trick against Wolves, Chelsea winger Noni Madueke (22) is our latest Premier League Player of the Week!

The stunning individual display, which received a weekend-high 9.3 Flashscore rating, came after Madueke generated some pre-match needle with an offensive social media post mocking the city of Wolverhampton.

It led to him being jeered with every touch at Molineux, but it was to no avail for the Wolves supporters as the 22-year-old netted three times in 14 second-half minutes in Chelsea's 6-2 win.

Madueke against Wolves
Madueke against Wolves

Madueke's first saw him cut inside and find the net via a big deflection before he doubled up with a low, right-footed effort through the legs of Jose Sa.

He completed his hat-trick with another simple finish as the rout put up Chelsea's first points of the 2024/25 campaign.

An interesting caveat was that all three goals were assisted by Cole Palmer, the newly crowned PFA Young Player of the Year.

Chelsea's next fixture is the second leg of their Conference League play-off against Servette on Thursday, with the Blues travelling to Switzerland holding a 2-0 lead.

They then return home to play Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Check out the Team of the Week here.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueMadueke NoniWolvesChelseaFeatures
