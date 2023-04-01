Rashford considered leaving Manchester United before Ten Hag's arrival changed mindset

Rashford won United's Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year awards following a stellar campaign in which he scored 30 goals across all competitions as the club finished third in the Premier League and won the League Cup.
The England international, a product of United's youth system, signed a five-year contract with the club earlier this month.
Asked if he had thought about moving away from United before the previous season, Rashford told British media: "Before the manager came maybe a little bit.
"But it's football, it happens. Everything is going to happen for a reason and he came to the club at the right time for me, the timing worked out," he added, before explaining what had changed under Ten Hag.
"Freedom - we were just a little bit rigid in the past, sometimes you're not enjoying your football and that was the case with me. I wasn't enjoying my football as much as I should be, as much as I was used to enjoying it.
"Because of that it influenced my performance and ultimately that's how I am as a person; if I'm not happy then it's difficult for me to play my best football."
United kick off their Premier League campaign on Aug. 14 at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers.