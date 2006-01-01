Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Real Madrid make Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold priority transfer target

Real Madrid make Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold priority transfer target

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-ArnoldMI News / NurPhoto via AFP
Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold (26) has been made a priority transfer target by Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants are determined to secure a top-class player in that position this winter or at the end of the season.

Real's right back Dani Carvajal is out for the whole season with a knee injury, which has accelerated their plans.

Per The Athletic, Real are assessing several other players along with Alexander-Arnold.

Tottenham's Pedro Porro, Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong and Juanlu of Sevilla are all on their list.

Liverpool have been negotiating with their homegrown defender to renew his contract, which expires in the summer.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLaLigaTrent Alexander-ArnoldReal MadridLiverpoolTransfer News
Related Articles
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Man Utd to offload Brazilians as Ronaldo discusses new Al Nassr deal
Liverpool chiefs concerned as contract talks with senior trio stalling
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Liverpool and Man Utd track Bremer as Arsenal hatch Vlahovic plan
Show more
Football
Atletico will not sell tickets for next five away matches after UEFA, RFEF sanctions
Updated
Beckham calls for Ratcliffe to bring 'good old days' back to Manchester United
Who are the best Fantasy Premier League players going into Gameweek 8?
Ex-Forest striker Hwang Ui-jo faces four years in jail over sex videos
EXCLUSIVE: Pablo Hernandez talks Leeds, Kalvin Phillips and coaching
Tuchel's appointment raises questions about English coaching, says Gary Neville
Barcelona hit nine in Women's Champions League, Arsenal beat Valerenga
Pogba 'willing to give up money' to stay at Juventus despite exit talk
EXCLUSIVE: Pastore on working with Maradona, his love for PSG and his time in Italy
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Sinner eases past Medvedev in Six Kings Slam, Alcaraz downs Rune
Real Madrid back Mbappe amid Swedish rape investigation reports
Flashback: The horror head injury that changed goalkeeper Petr Cech's life
Pogba 'willing to give up money' to stay at Juventus despite exit talk

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings