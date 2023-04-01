Rodri cannon fires Man City to late win at Sheffield United

Manchester City maintained their 100% start to the Premier League (PL) campaign, edging past Sheffield United at Bramall Lane to extend their undefeated head-to-head record to nine games (W7, D2).

Expectations were understandably low for a Blades side who had started with back-to-back PL losses, but Paul Heckingbottom would have been reasonably pleased with his team’s first-half performance.

City dominated possession and thought they’d taken the lead in the 20th minute, only for Nathan Ake’s opportunistic finish to be ruled out for an offside in the build-up.

With half-time approaching, Julian Alvarez saw his cut-back handled by the sliding John Egan, presenting Erling Haaland with the chance to convert from the spot.

Despite sending Wes Foderingham the wrong way, last season’s PL top scorer couldn’t direct his shot on target, hitting the post to keep the scores level at the break.

The contest settled into a familiar pattern of play after the interval, yet the champions were finding a goal elusive as Haaland spurned presentable openings either side of Rodri’s dragged effort.

However, even the most optimistic Blade couldn’t have been too surprised when the visitors finally made their breakthrough. Jack Grealish did brilliantly to engineer some space in the box before standing up a cross for Haaland to thunder in a header at the back post.

Sheffield United were given a reprieve when Haaland’s would-be second goal was flagged offside and looked to capitalise with a first attempt deep into the second half.

The hosts were restricted to scraps for much of the game but an almighty error at the back from Kyle Walker gifted his former side a lifeline, which substitute Jayden Bogle gratefully accepted.

Visibly frustrated, Walker picked himself up to play a part in City’s response, playing a ball into the area which broke nicely for Rodri to thump home.

That strike proved pivotal as a Pep Guardiola-less City saw out the game to go top of the PL table. Despite scoring for just a second time in 11 PL matches against City, Sheffield United will be bitterly disappointed having come so close to a precious point.

Nonetheless, the South Yorkshire side have a golden opportunity to pick up their first points of the campaign against goalless Everton next.

