Manchester City will adapt in Guardiola's absence, says midfielder Silva

Scores
News
Guardiola is recovering from the surgery in Barcelona
Reuters
Midfielder Bernardo Silva (29) is confident Manchester City will adapt in the absence of manager Pep Guardiola, who will miss the treble winner's Premier League clashes against Sheffield United and Fulham after undergoing back surgery.

Guardiola is recovering from the surgery in Barcelona, and assistant coach Juanma Lillo will replace the Spaniard on the touchline.

"Little impact, in the sense that whilst it would be good to have our coach alongside us, if we were to be without him for two or three months, then it might have a different type of impact," Silva told the club's website.

"But for two matches before the international break, some players have been playing under him for seven years, others a bit less. But we know perfectly well what he wants from us and what the rest of the staff want from us.

"So we'll work in the same way to prepare for these games. Of course, they'll be in communication with each other, and we'll do our best to play in the same way and to win these games before our manager returns."

Having matched rivals Manchester United's treble while lifting City's fifth league crown in six years last season, City now have the chance to win a record fourth title in a row. Lillo said Guardiola was constantly looking to improve despite all the success.

"That helps to improve everyone who is around him. We all improve and we try to pitch in, to be there," Lillo added. "He doesn't need a lot of input, building and generating ideas always."

Champions City are fifth in the standings with six points from two games. They travel to promoted Sheffield United on Saturday before hosting Marco Silva's Fulham on September 2.

